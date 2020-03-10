Letter: San Jose Should Help Small Businesses Weather the Economic Impact of COVID-19

The following was addressed to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and the City Council about the potential economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak on local businesses.

Honorable Mayor and Council Members,

I want to thank you for your leadership in addressing rising issues due to looming economic impacts of COVID-19. I would also like to suggest including offering some kind of support to the affected small business community.

The coronavirus has also taken a toll on our local family-owned small businesses. Many small businesses have noticed a shortage in clientele and in revenue sales since the past few weeks due to ... a fear of crowded spaces and distrust of food and products.

People are not going out. This is causing a detrimental impact on small businesses.

Similarly, due to travel restrictions to and from affected locations, shipping is taking longer than expected on certain items and products, therefore creating a shortage in inventory to our local retail businesses.

Large established corporations have publicly declared that are being impacted due to the coronavirus. Now, let us imagine the small business owners that are left without any source of assistance and must fend for themselves in a time of despair and fear over the spread of the virus.

At this time, I urge you to consider creating some type of support program to assist our small business community which is suffering due to the impact of the coronavirus. Many of our small businesses are operating with limited cash reserves—they often do not have enough funds to cover lost revenue since many live day to day and rely on their daily sales coming in to survive.

Once again, I thank you for your support and your leadership in protecting our residents and our small business community.

Respectfully,

Jesus Flores

President & CEO of the Latino Business Foundation SV