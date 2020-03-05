Letter to the Editor: Tiny Homes Are a Good Start—But They’re Too Small for Homeless Families

Dear Editor,

I am enthusiastically supportive of the new “tiny homes” development in our city. It’s a major step in the right direction towards affordable—albeit short-term—housing.

I am writing this letter with one concern: How do these developments plan to address homeless families that make up 33 percent of the homeless population?

California has the highest rate of homeless families and runaway youth. The 80-square-foot homes would not be adequate for more than one individual, making families unable to access this vital resource. Housing availability in the San Jose area is severely lacking, with waitlists being shut down or extending years into the future. In future developments, I believe there should be an effort made towards housing that targets families. Children are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of homelessness, including poor long-term health, behavioral, and educational outcomes. Sincerely, Cheyenne Dufall

Masters in Social Work Candidate, San Jose State University