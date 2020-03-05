Letter to the Editor: Tiny Homes Are a Good Start—But They’re Too Small for Homeless Families

Dear Editor,
I am enthusiastically supportive of the new “tiny homes” development in our city. It’s a major step in the right direction towards affordable—albeit short-term—housing.
I am writing this letter with one concern: How do these developments plan to address homeless families that make up 33 percent of the homeless population?
California has the highest rate of homeless families and runaway youth. The 80-square-foot homes would not be adequate for more than one individual, making families unable to access this vital resource. Housing availability in the San Jose area is severely lacking, with waitlists being shut down or extending years into the future.
In future developments, I believe there should be an effort made towards housing that targets families. Children are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of homelessness, including poor long-term health, behavioral, and educational outcomes.
Sincerely,
Cheyenne Dufall
Masters in Social Work Candidate, San Jose State University
> In future developments, I believe there should be an effort made towards housing that targets families.
Good idea. You really have a big heart.
Unfortunately, as far as I know, no one in San jose gives away free houses for families.
Maybe you could find such a place and let us know where it is. We’ll be more than happy to provide bus tickets for the families to relocate and move in.
Thank you, just govt tossing money were it does not belong, just another @valleywater waste fraud and 40 homes but only 9 ppl so far, why, there is other issues. Really go down to the creek end of Orvis that valleywater is to maintain, the ask for ppl to do it for free, anyway its not single ppl its family’s . Did the city reach out and talk to the homeless?? No just like light rail and the train to nowhere(high speed) and Bart, sending tons of people to Europe, heck just ask residents who lived in Europe instead of wasting tax dollars. The empire is over.
again thank you
another waste like @valleywater of tax money.