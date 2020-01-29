Journalist Loren Stein, Former Metro Writer, Dies at 62

We’re saddened to share the news that former Metro Silicon Valley staff writer Loren Stein, 62, died on January 27, 2020 of leukemia. Her death was announced by her husband, Hal Plotkin, who called her “the light of my life and the source of every important blessing I have enjoyed” and wrote “I will miss her forever” in a touching social media post.

Stein produced a formidable body of investigative work, including deep dives into the local mental health system and a report on how local officials failed to prevent health care giant HCA from closing San Jose Medical Center. Her work for Metro received first place recognition in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Investigative Reporting category.

Stein graduated from U.C. Berkeley and earned an M.S. from Columbia University School of Journalism. In addition to Metro, she worked at the SF-based Center for Investigative Reporting, Pacifica Radio, the Palo Alto Weekly and as a freelancer. She also sang in several jazz choirs, was a Big Sister in Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and volunteered at Planned Parenthood.

Her investigative reporting appeared in California Lawyer, Christian Science Monitor, Sacramento Bee, National Law Journal, Pacific News Service, Time-Life News Service, PBS Lehrer NewsHour, KQED-TV, Columbia Journalism Review, Mother Jones, The Recorder, and Infoworld. She was a researcher for the award-winning TV documentary series on climate change, “The Years of Living Dangerously.”

Stein grew up in Los Angeles. She married her husband, former Metro political writer and U.S. Department of Education official Plotkin, 21 years ago. The couple returned from the Washington, D.C. area to Palo Alto with their daughter Keira at the end of Hal’s service in the Obama administration.

Here are some notable examples of Stein’s journalism when she worked at Metro Silicon Valley:

