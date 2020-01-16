South Bay Rep Lands Sought-After Role in Impeachment Trial

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assembled a team to prosecute the impeachment case against President Trump, it came as no surprise to see Rep. Zoe Lofgren on the list.

The 72-year-old Silicon Valley Democrat has taken part in the past three impeachment inquiries—those of Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and, of course, Donald Trump.

Now, as part of Pelosi’s seven-member team of impeachment managers, Lofgren will take part in an effort to convince the GOP-controlled Senate that it’s in the nation’s best interest to remove Trump from office. It’s a coveted, high-profile job that’s sure to cement each impeachment manager’s place in history.

“It is with honor and determination that I accept this responsibility to fulfill my oath of office to hold the president accountable,” Lofgren wrote in a prepared statement.

It is with honor & determination that I accept this responsibility to fulfill my oath of office to hold the president accountable as an impeachment manager alongside @RepAdamSchiff, @RepSylviaGarcia, @RepValDemings, @RepJeffries, @RepJerryNadler &@RepJasonCrow. (1/3) — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) January 15, 2020

The diverse team of House Democrats includes Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler and colleagues Sylvia Garcia, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Hakeem Jeffries.

In a series of tweets, Lofgren echoed Pelosi’s call for solemnity in the proceedings.

“As the only member of Congress who has participated as part of the Judiciary Committees for all three modern impeachment proceedings, I must be clear that this is not something I sought or relish,” she wrote. “Impeachment is a grave and solemn matter. It’s a stress test for our democracy. I hope every senator is prepared to seriously consider and vote honestly with an open mind for the future of our democracy.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Every day that we're involved in this impeachment is a sad day for America" https://t.co/yeIycauLrk pic.twitter.com/y1uEBzoWwT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 16, 2020

As a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Lofgren has played a key role in the impeachment inquiry against Trump. Last month, she voted with all but a couple of House Democrats to impeach the president on charges of obstructing justice and abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine into investigating ties between Hunter Biden—son of former Vice President Joe Biden—and a Ukrainian energy company.

Lofrgren and the rest of her prosecutorial cohort on Wednesday delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate—a formality that marks the start of the trial.

