Nomination Deadline Approaches for March 2020 Primary

Santa Clara County residents hoping to run for office in the March 2020 primary election have until 5pm Friday to make up their minds.

The deadline will be extended to Dec. 11 for contests in which eligible incumbents opt against filing for re-election, according to the county Registrar of Voters (ROV).

In addition to national races such as the US presidency and congressional seats in districts 13, 14 and 17, the spring election involves a slew of state and judicial contests.

Locally, three seats on the county Board of Supervisors are up for grabs (districts 2, 3 and 5), as are five on the 11-member San Jose City Council (districts 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10).

State Sen. Jim Beall (D-San Jose) terms out in the 15th District, leaving the post up for grabs by eight candidates: Nora Campos, Dave Cortese, Tim Gildersleeve, Johnny Khamis, Ken Del Valle, Ann Ravel, Anthony Macias and G. Burt Lancaster.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Kansen Chu’s departure leaves an open seat in the 25th District, where another eight—Alex Lee, Jim Canova, Anna Song, Natasha Gupta, Roman Reed, Anne Kepner, Camen Montano, Bob Brunton—are in the running. His colleague Marc Berman is for another term in the 24th, where he’s competing against challengers Peter Ohtaki and Kennita Watson.

The city of Santa Clara is due to elect a police chief after Michael Sellers’ retirement just a few months ago. Finally, residents of the Milpitas Unified School District will vote on whether to extend appointee Hai Minh Ngo’s tenure on the board of trustees or to replace him with Ling Kong.

Candidates running for offices in San Jose and Santa Clara must file directly with the city clerks in those cities, according to the ROV.

To view the list of candidates registered to run so far, click here. To read the ROV’s guide for prospective candidates, click here.

In addition to the above-mentioned offices, the March primary will also give voters a chance to weigh in on various state propositions and local measures, which can be viewed at sccvote.org under the Candidates and Measures tab.