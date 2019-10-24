Saratoga Councilman Rishi Kumar Involved in Hit-and-Run

Saratoga councilman and US congressional candidate Rishi Kumar was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last month, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Kumar, who’s running against Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) for her District 18 seat next year, was cited on Sept. 26 for a misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage in Cupertino. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Michael Low said deputies responded to the incident at approximately 4:30pm near the Wolfe Road and Pruneridge Avenue intersection.

“There were three vehicles involved in the collision and no reported injuries,” Low told San Jose Inside. “One of the vehicles involved drove away from the scene without properly exchanging information with the other drivers. Deputies located that vehicle a short time later and identified the driver as Mr. Rishi Kumar.”

According to Low, Kumar cooperated with the investigation and drove back to the scene of the crime. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is now reviewing the case.

When reached for comment, Kumar was forthcoming about what happened.

“I was fully cooperative with law enforcement,” he said. “I am dealing with the legal process involved and I look forward to it being resolved fairly and expeditiously.”

Kumar declined to comment on the claim that he initially fled the scene, however.

The late-September incident wasn’t councilman’s first driving-related offense.

Court records show that local police cited Kumar for speeding twice in the last few years. In July 2019, cops pulled him over for driving 15mph over the speed limit on Highway 237. And he picked up another ticket in 2015 for exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.