Pres High Opens Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Claims

Below is a copy of the email sent today by Presentation High’s administration.

September 26, 2019

Dear Pres Family,

During the past three months I have spent a good deal of time listening to many of you and learning about what makes our Pres family and this school so special. At the same time, I have also heard disturbing stories about past reports of sexual abuse and misconduct and learned of many unresolved questions that have divided our community the past two years. These reports of abuse and misconduct are very upsetting. As such, today I am writing to let you know that the Board of Directors and I have unanimously made the decision to launch an external investigation into any past reports of sexual abuse and misconduct and the handling of such allegations throughout the history of the school.

While this is difficult to communicate, it is vitally important that we have a complete and accurate understanding of any employee misconduct that may have occurred in the past so that we can ensure this doesn't happen again and so we may best support and protect every former, current, and future member of this community.

We are deeply sorry that any student was ever victimized during her time at Presentation and stand in support with all survivors of sexual abuse and misconduct. During this trying time, we hold all of our sisters in prayer and pray for healing for the survivors, their families, and friends. We apologize for the pain and divide these events have caused our entire community.

We have retained a team of trained investigators led by Deborah Maddux from Van Dermyden Maddux Law Corporation to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into any reports of sexual abuse or misconduct by any Pres employee against any student throughout the history of the school.

Deborah is a founding partner of Van Dermyden Maddux, a firm specializing in investigations into allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment and sexual misconduct. Deborah's team specializes in conducting workplace and Title IX campus investigations and has decades of experience with similar matters for K-12 and higher education institutions throughout California. The firm has no direct connections with Presentation and has not been engaged by the school previously. Deborah will be assisted by Senior Associate Jennifer Doughty and Associate Lauren Becker. You can learn more about the firm and the investigative team on the firm's website, www.vmlawcorp.com.

We encourage anyone who may have experienced, is aware of, or who may have any relevant information regarding any alleged sexual misconduct by any faculty or staff member to contact the investigators directly. You can leave a message for the investigators on a dedicated hotline number they set up exclusively for the Pres community at (800) 490-7513, or you can send an email to Anne Maas, the Firm's Investigation Coordinator, at [email protected]. We want to assure everyone that upholding confidentiality will be a high priority. There may be instances where certain information must be shared, however, we will carefully assess these issues as the investigation unfolds, and are committed to handling all information in a manner that protects confidentiality to the highest degree possible.

Protecting the safety, welfare and health of our students is, and always will be, our primary concern. We have zero tolerance for sexual abuse and misconduct at Presentation. It is our policy and procedure to follow all relevant laws regarding any allegations of child abuse, including informing Child Protective Services or law enforcement as required by state law. We also conduct background checks through LiveScan and check the references of each potential employee before they are hired. In addition, our faculty participates in mandated reporter and abuse prevention training multiple times throughout the year, as well as state-required sexual harassment training. Last fall, Presentation established the Office of Prevention of Student Bullying, Harassment & Abuse, led by a Director who reports to the Board of Directors. More information about this program is available on our website.

We intend to share the findings of the investigation with the Pres family when it is concluded. At that time, no alumnae or student names will be shared publicly without an individual's express permission.

Thank you for your support of our efforts to examine our past in order to build and maintain a safe and thriving environment. Please join me in praying for our community.

Sincerely,

Holly Elkins, President