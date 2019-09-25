Amid Fears Over Suspected ICE Raid, San Jose Leaders Remind Public of City’s Sanctuary Policy

A rumored immigration raid sent waves of panic in San Jose’s East Side this morning.

Though city officials said they had yet to confirm the veracity of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sighting, Mayor Sam Liccardo took the occasion to remind the public that San Jose police—as a rule—refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. ICE has yet to return multiple calls for comment.

But online reports surfacing the start of the day included compelling enough detail to inspire very real fear in the largely Latino and Vietnamese eastern swath of the city.

It started with a Tweet.

At 9:44am, civil rights nonprofit Silicon Valley De-Bug posted about what sounded like a sure sighting of ICE agents at the Story Road Walmart.

San Jose: ICE was seen at the Walmart in East San Jose on Story Road. Protect your people! — SV De-Bug (@svdebug) September 25, 2019

About 15 minutes later, another tweet—this time with a grainy photo.

ICE agents seen putting on their vests in the back of the Walmart on Story Road in East San Jose. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/LEro5y5smf — SV De-Bug (@svdebug) September 25, 2019

The person composing the thread followed up with a link to resources at 10:08am.

If you know anyone who gets detained by ICE, here is a resource for what to do next and fight to get your loved one home. https://t.co/mD9Ocd0ZMY — SV De-Bug (@svdebug) September 25, 2019

At 11:43am, an urgently worded tweet offered details about an apparent confab between ICE agents and Walmart supervisors. The post described, in no uncertain terms, how multiple people saw the ICE agents, how the federal officers served a warrant and how they met with store managers for an undisclosed period of time.

De-Bug staff saw ICE agents putting on their vests by the back entrance and are still there. According to employees at Walmart that we know, they were warned that ICE has shown up with a warrant. Management is currently in a meeting with the ICE agents. Please be safe. — SV De-Bug (@svdebug) September 25, 2019

Throughout the morning, reporters from Telemundo, NBC Bay Area and other TV stations showed up to see for themselves whether the feds were conducting a some kind of sweep on the big-box store. San Jose Inside stopped by the scene, too, at around 10:30am, by which time the reported agents had already left. When asked about the ICE sighting, a store manager replied that he knew nothing about it.

De-Bug activists declined to put San Jose Inside in touch with the eyewitnesses who reportedly told them about the incident. But one of the De-Bug staffers, who asked to withhold her name for fear of being targeted by authorities, summarized the events of that morning in an interview.

In her telling, the tipoff came around 8am.

An employee at a fast-food joint next to the Story Road Walmart notified her about what appeared to be immigration officials circling the strip mall, she said. As soon as she heard that, the De-Bug staffer said she raced to the scene of the sighting.

When she arrived shortly after 9am, she said she saw a few officers standing beside two unmarked cars. “They were putting on their vests,” she recalled. And, according to her firsthand account, those vests bore the acronym “ICE.”

She said one of the fast-food workers snapped the cell phone picture that a De-Bug colleague published on Twitter. The photo, which is difficult to make out, shows a light-colored sedan next to a white cargo van parked by a massive storage container.

Just to be safe, undocumented employees at the nearby fast-food joint reportedly left work, calling co-workers with authorized immigration statuses to cover their shifts.

The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network—a hotline that, among other resources provided, dispatches volunteers to observe suspected ICE raids—arrived on the scene closer to 10am and after the vest-wearing men left.

At 5:25pm, De-Bug posted another tweet that echoed some details from earlier but corrected a previous statement about the meeting between ICE and Walmart managers taking place close to noon (witnesses said it actually happened earlier in the morning). That tweet included the following message.

SIREN, an immigrant rights group, shared the De-Bug tweet, saying it, too, can attest to the reported ICE presence. It also called on people to join the Rapid Response Network.

SIREN also affirms ICE was on site today at the Walmart on Story Road in San Jose. Join SIREN's RRN by texting "SIREN" to 201-468-6088. More info and KYR information here: https://t.co/aD0K1G3VPX And KYR during an I-9 audit here: https://t.co/CyEVwWc5lK https://t.co/WpTsOh27rZ — SIREN Immigrant Rights (@SIREN_BayArea) September 26, 2019

Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, an immigration attorney who trains volunteers for the Rapid Response Network, said he was one of the people who showed up a little too late to see the suspected ICE officials for himself.

“There’s no confirmation,” he said in a conversation with San Jose Inside shortly after the De-Bug reports appeared online. “But we are here to remind employers and employees that they have certain rights. In particular, across the country, agents are using I-9 audits to unlawfully arrest employees. We informed employers that the responsible thing to do is never allow federal agents based on I-9 audits into a building, or to interview employees. And they have 72 hours to respond to any requests for documents.”

Some hours later, Liccardo issued a reminder of his own: that if ICE conducts sweeps in this city, local police have no part of that.

“Regardless of the truth of these rumors, we continue to emphasize that the San Jose Police Department does not participate in federal immigration enforcement,” the mayor said in a statement emailed to reporters Wednesday. “The SJPD will remain focused on protecting all our residents and responding to predatory crime in our community.”

Liccardo also urged people to call 911 if they witness a crime or need emergency medical help. “Our police officers and first responders are here to serve our community, and will not disclose immigration status to ICE, nor participate in immigration enforcement operations,” he wrote in a bulletin addressed to “our immigrant neighbors and friends.”

While he agreed that the need for “ongoing vigilance is imperative,” the mayor also encouraged people to go about the course of their daily lives, to let their children attend school, to keep medical appointments, and so on. “We must not allow mere rumors to upend the lives of thousands of immigrant families,” he said.

Nonetheless, Liccardo said families concerned about being targeted by immigration agents should prepare a communications plan and line up an attorney just in case. He also shared contact information for the Rapid Response hotline, which is run by a coalition of nonprofits that provide round-the-clock service for people to report suspected ICE enforcement. That number is 408.290.1144.

City officials said help can also be found through the Immigrant Legal Resource Center ilrc.org and by calling the SIREN hotline at 408.453.3017 (Spanish/English) and 408.453.3013 (Vietnamese/English). Liccardo also advised people to learn about their rights and additional resources available in the community at immigrantinfo.org or by contacting the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs at 408.535.8146.

As for employers, the mayor’s message continued, they should be aware that California law requires them to request ICE officials to show a judicial warrant or other court order before allowing them on the premises of any non-public part of a workplace.

