Dems Censure One of Their Own for Flouting Rules of Decorum

The verdict’s out.

A couple months after a complaint was filed against Santa Clara County Democratic Central Committee (DCC) member Shay Franco-Clausen for leaking confidential details about a 911 call involving a fellow activist, the party has spoken. And while she won’t be ousted from her non-voting position on the e-board, she has been censured by her peers.

“The executive board members determined that Franco-Clausen had violated the rules of decorum,” DCC Chairman Bill James told San Jose Inside last week at the party’s monthly meeting. Only one e-board member voted against censuring Franco-Clausen, he added, and a couple abstained “for various reasons.”

But neither allies nor detractors of Franco-Clausen were satisfied with the ruling.

James’ measured announcement Sept. 5 prompted one of Franco-Clausen’s sympathizers—namely Jordan Eldridge, who worked on her failed San Jose City Council campaign last year—to yell “bullshit” from the back of the room. Allies of the woman involved in the 9-1-1 call in question, meanwhile, sat at the front of the room and showed no emotion at all.

“I’m shocked that they decided to censure her,” said Jennie Richardson, a friend of the Democratic leader whose private medical information was disseminated by Franco-Clausen. “She should’ve been removed.”

The complaint against Franco-Clausen stems from an incident in early June that her wife, Palo Alto PD Officer Yolanda Clausen, responded to. The call was placed in response to a local Democratic activist experiencing symptoms of what was later diagnosed as a brain tumor. But at the time, police responded to the incident as though the woman was having a mental breakdown and needed an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Officer Clausen apparently then told her wife about the identity of the woman. Franco-Clausen subsequently texted at least two other community leaders, telling them that the woman didn’t have a medical condition and that something else was afoot.

“That brings up multiple issues—the fact that she was spreading information that was false and the fact that she got that information from a police officer who should not have been discussing a call that they responded to,” Richardson said.

Franco-Clausen, an appointed trustee of the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, didn’t respond to San Jose Inside’s requests for comment.

A previous version of this story said a Region 7 party delegate was one of the people who shouted in response to the censure when, in fact, he did not. SJI regrets the error.

Nicholas Chan is a journalist who covers politics, culture and current events in Silicon Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @nicholaschanhk.