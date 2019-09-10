Dems Censure One of Their Own for Flouting Rules of Decorum

The verdict’s out.
A couple months after a complaint was filed against Santa Clara County Democratic Central Committee (DCC) member Shay Franco-Clausen for leaking confidential details about a 911 call involving a fellow activist, the party has spoken. And while she won’t be ousted from her non-voting position on the e-board, she has been censured by her peers.
“The executive board members determined that Franco-Clausen had violated the rules of decorum,” DCC Chairman Bill James told San Jose Inside last week at the party’s monthly meeting. Only one e-board member voted against censuring Franco-Clausen, he added, and a couple abstained “for various reasons.”
But neither allies nor detractors of Franco-Clausen were satisfied with the ruling.
James’ measured announcement Sept. 5 prompted one of Franco-Clausen’s sympathizers—namely Jordan Eldridge, who worked on her failed San Jose City Council campaign last year—to yell “bullshit” from the back of the room. Allies of the woman involved in the 9-1-1 call in question, meanwhile, sat at the front of the room and showed no emotion at all.
“I’m shocked that they decided to censure her,” said Jennie Richardson, a friend of the Democratic leader whose private medical information was disseminated by Franco-Clausen. “She should’ve been removed.”
The complaint against Franco-Clausen stems from an incident in early June that her wife, Palo Alto PD Officer Yolanda Clausen, responded to. The call was placed in response to a local Democratic activist experiencing symptoms of what was later diagnosed as a brain tumor. But at the time, police responded to the incident as though the woman was having a mental breakdown and needed an involuntary psychiatric hold.
Officer Clausen apparently then told her wife about the identity of the woman. Franco-Clausen subsequently texted at least two other community leaders, telling them that the woman didn’t have a medical condition and that something else was afoot.
“That brings up multiple issues—the fact that she was spreading information that was false and the fact that she got that information from a police officer who should not have been discussing a call that they responded to,” Richardson said.
Franco-Clausen, an appointed trustee of the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, didn’t respond to San Jose Inside’s requests for comment.
A previous version of this story said a Region 7 party delegate was one of the people who shouted in response to the censure when, in fact, he did not. SJI regrets the error.
Her supporters (enablers) should be relieved that she was ONLY censured for this, and glad that her behavior during her campaign for city council hasn’t yet been aired out. She has long protected herself by weaponizing her identity, calling any and all criticisms attacks on her for her identity or fake, when many of these criticisms are not. She has made a habit of threatening people and using her high profile among local Democrats to shield herself against backlash, and was definitely abusive to the young people who volunteered for her campaign, not to mention fraudulent about compensating those who worked for her. Good riddance!
Yep, ask Jordan. He is doing that for Maggie
Who is Carrasco’ manager?
So Jordan Elridge, who is running Carrasco’s campaign attacks the Central Committee for rightly censuring Shay Clausen for revealing medical details, because Shay Clausen and him share stingers after the meeting. Elridge should be condemned, and Carrssco, wife of DeLeon the Groper, should disavow him. If Carrasco is one the board, Jordan gets health records of opponents and tweets them out. In Sacranento accused Kevin Tittle Fingers of pursuing then, Carrasco was given their tax records.
Jerry,
I’m not managing Carrasco’s campaign. I also didn’t manage Shay’s campaign.
Shay did not release any medical information. The medical information was being circulated by the complainer’s own husband and close confidants.
This whole thing is the complainer’s MO. Anyone who was against the recall campaign of Persky, or goes against this person in anyway, is a target for attacks by this person.
San Jose Inside does not care about facts. San Jose Inside is the complainer’s personal attack outlet. This is not about Shay releasing medical information because it was proven to be a false slanderous statement. The censure of Shay was about the complainer’s hurt feelings being called “dishonest”. I was there, no joke.
Some folks may not like Franco-Clausen. However, none of this is factually accurate. Facts included in interviews with Shay were not included in these yellow journalism attack articles.
The Democratic Party has received many complaints from Shay regarding bullying behavior from male folks in the Democratic Party, and none of those complaints were looked at twice by Chair Bill James. The Democratic Party has received complaints from other members regarding a male individual shoving a female member of the Central Committee, but those complaints were never given a hearing. A male political consultant attacks a member of the central committee at an endorsement meeting and nothing happens.
This is completely political. Bill James is afraid of this person and won’t stand up and do what is right. Unequal treatment that tends to be against individuals of color than running a fair process. (Forrest Williams’ removal, and this)
No one likes anyone personally bad-mouthing them privately with another friend, but everyone does it. This is not a Democratic Party issue, it is a personal conflict between two people.
And it is pretty sad that San Jose Inside and it’s readers take everything that is written on this site as fact, even though this site is a personal political attack machine of the complainer and her allies.
Carrasco=Jordan Eldridge, treasurer.
Shay Franco-Clausen, Eldridge.
“Anyone who was against the recall of Persky?”
So, you defend people who did not favor recalling Judge Let Them Go Aaron?
No wonder you are the money guy, it is on the 460, for Carrasco picking up the checks raised by the wife of Kevin the Groper, who took the female legislators in the bathroom, and locked the door with a roper.
So Shay Franco Clausen can leak personal details of a 911 Caller and it is okey dokey.
And it all about Persky?
I am sure Brock Turner who raped an unconscious woman and said, oh, please, I am sorry. Aaron just lets him go. So places in the world, ol Brock would be attended to.
But if you are a Stanford swimmer, or a State Senator, you can move your hands around the town. By the way, ol Maggie Carrasco got money from Ruben Kihuen, a Nevada legislator and Congressman who did tummy rubs with staffers as well as Don Juan DeLeon.
And you help them out, it is ok to Twitter a women,s cry for help in Palo Alto because Shay Franco Clausen was bored.
What a fairweather friend Jordan is.
>Bill James is afraid of this person and won’t stand up and do what is right.
Either that or you want him to do wrong, and you disagree.
