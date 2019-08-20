San Jose 9-1-1 Dispatcher Charged with Insurance Fraud

A San Jose 9-1-1 dispatcher has been charged with insurance fraud after allegedly pocketing upward of $84,000 in ill-gotten disability payments.

Wendy Vaccaro began collecting payments when she left work at the San Jose Police Department in early 2017, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The 41-year-old Campbell resident took time off for a non-work-related injury and then allegedly proceeded to cash fraudulently acquired insurance checks for more than a year after returning to duty.

According to prosecutors, Vaccaro left work in late March of 2017 and came back in mid-June that same year without alerting the insurance company that was sending her $5,600 a month. Investigators found out about the hustle in September 2018 and arrested her 10 months later after conducting an investigation.

Vaccaro is on paid leave and scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30pm today at the Hall of Justice. She faces jail time if convicted of the felony fraud charges.

“Disability insurance is meant to get people back on their financial feet while they regain the ability to work,” prosecutor Vonda Tracey said in a news release. “It’s not meant to supplement your income for personal profit.”