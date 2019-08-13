Board of Supes Considers Tightening Up Gun Storage Rules

On the heels of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s call for liability insurance from gun owners, Santa Clara County introduced its own set of firearm-safety measures.

To curb risk of injury, accidents and death, Supervisor Dave Cortese proposed tightening up gun storage rules in unincorporated parts of the county.

At its first meeting back from summer recess, the Board of Supervisor voted unanimously for the county to drum up a draft ordinance by Sept. 10.

The board also voted to study the possibility of offering free trigger locks to the public and offering rebates on gun storage cases or cabinets.

Though county officials have been kicking around similar ideas for a while, they took on greater urgency after a semi-automatic rifle-wielding gunman murdered three people and wounded more than a dozen others at last month’s Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Also on Tuesday, the county board unanimously approved a resolution supporting a federal ban on so-called assault weapons.