San Jose Mayor Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Policy Proposal to Combat Gun Violence

Just weeks after a gunman opened fire on the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three and wounding more than a dozen others, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has announced a “comprehensive” proposal to combat gun violence.

The initiative unveiled this morning, which city officials are calling a first-of-its-kind in the nation, would require firearm owners to carry liability insurance for their weapons. Those unable to acquire such insurance would instead pay a fee to compensate the public for the “cost of firearm violence in America’s 10th largest city,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The payment would need to be protected by the “highest privacy standards,” like blockchain technology, in order to be compliant with a California law that prevents local governments from creating gun registries.

“The privacy technology already exists to enforce compliance without creating a public registry,” Liccardo explained.

“Under current Supreme Court rulings, the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms,” the mayor added. “However, the Constitution does not require taxpayers to subsidize that individual choice. The cost of city police and emergency services required to address gun violence should be paid by gun owners, not all taxpayers.”

Liccardo compares his initiative to other "harm reduction strategies” that have helped lower smoking rates and injuries and deaths from car collisions.

“We require motorists to carry automobile insurance, and the insurance industry appropriately encourages and rewards safe driver behavior,” Liccardo added. “We tax tobacco consumption both to discourage risky behavior and to make sure non-smokers are not forced to subsidize the substantial public health costs generated by smoking-related illnesses and deaths.”

In addition to the insurance or fee requirements, Liccardo also proposes mandating a gun and ammunition sales tax that would help fund gun safety classes, gun violence prevention programs and victim assistance services. He also plans to explore a “consent-to-search” program for juveniles that would allow parents to give law enforcement the go-ahead to search their child’s property. In the last part of his proposal, Liccardo said that he wants to create a program that would offer cash to tipsters who share information about people with unlawfully-obtained guns or weapons.

“With this measure, we won’t suddenly end gun violence,” Liccardo noted. “But we’re going to stop paying for it.”

Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) praised the San Jose mayor’s proposal.

“Since Trump and his Republican allies have abdicated their responsibility to address our country’s gun violence crisis, cities and states must lead, and I applaud Mayor Liccardo and San Jose’s bold leadership on this innovative solution” he said.

Liccardo plans to reach out to other mayors throughout the state and the nation to help pass similar local laws.

“Just like restrictions against smoking in offices and restaurants started in cities and spread widely, we hope by this effort we can promote a national model of harm reduction to reduce gun violence,” Liccardo said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.