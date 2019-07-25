Former Congressional Staffer Attacks Trump Fan in Los Gatos

A former staffer for Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier is being identified as the woman who berated and allegedly attacked a group of Donald Trump supporters in downtown Los Gatos last week.

The July 19 tiff was caught on video by resident Cyndi Sheehan. The Trump backer was walking down North Santa Cruz Avenue when she came across an Anti-Robert Mueller tabling event led by fellow 45 fans. Margo Rosen—Speier’s former district director—was then caught on video hopping out of a car that she just pulled into a red zone.

“Dear President, you’re a piece of sh*t,” Rosen said. “Nobody respects you. You have 37 percent, the lowest rating of any president ever in the United States.”

Rosen launched into a five-minute tirade, which included sarcastic comments and insults hurled toward Trump and the group of supporters. She also yelled at Pedro’s—a Mexican restaurant located across the street from the incident.

“They love you over there at the Mexican restaurant, you know they do,” she hollered, sarcastically referring to Trump’s hardline immigration policies that disproportionately marginalize Latinos. “Trump loves Mexicans ... Don’t go home, stay here.”

As Rosen was leaving, Sheehan tried to capture her license plate on video. Rosen then got back out of the car, walked toward Sheehan and grabbed her camera. The camera fell to the ground and was followed by shouting between the pair and others calling the cops.

Rosen could not be reached for comment.

Sheehan said that she will be pressing charges against Rosen, but is disappointed with the response—or lack thereof—from the police department. “It took getting physically attacked to come, even though she was acting like a hyena,” she said.

As a resident of Los Gatos for nearly two decades, Sheehan said she’d never had problems like this until recently. “I’ve been on board with Trump before he even announced his run,” she said. “What I want people to know is that it will do us no good to be assholes. If they don’t like it then they’ll look in the mirror and realize who the bigot is.”

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.