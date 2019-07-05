By the Numbers: Immigrants and Immigration Enforcement

President Trump’s recent threats to launch mass ICE raids and end the Dreamer program caused widespread panic in Santa Clara County. In light of the immigration issues dominating the headlines these past couple of weeks, here’s a rundown of key data about immigration in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Number of volunteers for Santa Clara County’s Rapid Response Network, a 24-hour hotline that dispatches people to observe and document reported ICE raids. Similar hotlines have cropped up around the country, with 25 up and running in California alone.

The estimated number of undocumented immigrants who call Santa Clara County home.

The number of Santa Clara County recipients of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), an Obama-era policy granting two-year deportation waivers and work permits for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children.

The decrease in total number of unauthorized immigrants in the United States, from 12.2 million undocumented immigrants in 2007 to 10.5 million in 2017.

The number of undocumented immigrants granted amnesty under President Reagan. Last week, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said America needs a similar reform bill today. “We have to find a path to citizenship and legal status for the undocumented immigrants who face the daily threat of deportation at any moment,” he said.

Source: Pew Research Center, San Jose Office of Immigrant Affairs