County Warns of Deceptive Mailer Targeting Homeowners

Santa Clara County’s Department of Tax and Collections is warning homeowners of a recent deceptive mailer from a private company designed to look like an official government document.

The solicitation comes from a misleadingly named entity, “County of Santa Clara Office of Levys and Liens,” and offers to provide legal services related to home foreclosures.

The mailer falsely claims that an identified homeowner has a lien balance that is owed to the state of California, and that the homeowner is about to face a foreclosure action. The letter is a scam, the county warned.

Neither the county nor the state send such notifications to homeowners.

If homeowners have questions about the status of their property taxes, they are encouraged to contact the Department of Tax and Collections by phone at 408.808.7900, or by email at [email protected].

Homeowners may also contact the Assessor’s Office for questions related to their property assessment by phone at 408.299.5500, or by email at [email protected].