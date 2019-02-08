BREAKING: San Martin Rape Suspect Arrested in San Jose

Sharwian Bobian—who went missing for a month after the Santa Clara County District Attorney refused to file charges of him raping a woman who tried to help him—was arrested Friday morning after a five-day manhunt.

The 43-year-old homeless man was last seen Jan. 4 at his makeshift tarp shelter in San Martin, just a half-mile from the victim’s home and just two days after the Sheriff’s Office had to release him because the DA deemed the case too difficult to prosecute.

The victim, whose name is being withheld being withheld to protect her privacy, did not immediately respond to calls for comment. Her husband, hearing the news for the first time, said he’s happy to hear that the suspect is off the streets.

“I can’t believe it,” he told San Jose Inside upon hearing the news. “I was just saying this morning, every time my phone rings I’m just waiting to get this call.”

San Jose police made the arrest at around 10am today after closing in on Bobian around Highway 101 and Hellyer Road, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the investigation because the alleged crime took place in unincorporated South County, began canvassing local homeless encampments on Monday as soon as the DA filed a rape charge.

Authorities—the DA’s office in particular—hoped to keep the search a secret and tried to discourage San Jose Inside from publicizing anything about it. But the victim and her husband told San Jose Inside that they wanted the public to know.

“I think the media push really helped despite the DA’s office telling us to squelch it,” the husband said this morning.

The first order of business should be to draw Bobian’s blood, the victim’s husband said.

Because a Valley Medical Center phlebotomist failed to collect a sufficient blood sample when they had him in custody Jan. 3, they couldn’t test him for HIV status. And because the disease takes time to manifest upon transmission, the victim had no way of knowing if she contracted the incurable immunodeficiency virus. The only thing she could do, doctors told her, was to refrain from all physical intimacy for at least six months.

“So now what we need is that guy’s blood,” the husband said. “If that gets cleared up, that’s a huge part of it right there that will give us the relief we really need right now.”

News of the arrest lifted such a huge weight off his shoulders, the victim’s husband said.

“The fact that they got him and have charges against him is such a relief,” he added. “At least, we’re headed in the right direction of getting her some justice.”

DA spokesman Sean Webby declined to comment. The only public response from DA Jeff Rosen came in a prepared statement Thursday that offered nothing in the way of detail.

“Sexual assault cases are challenging and require our utmost due diligence,” it read. “We filed this case after a comprehensive investigation when it met the necessary elements to prosecute someone for a serious crime. We encourage sexual assault victims to report crimes to law enforcement so that we can bring justice and safety to our community.”

This article will be updated as more details become available. Morgan Hill Times editor Michael Moore also contributed to this report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to jenniferw@metronews.com or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.