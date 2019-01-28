Man Dies After Being Struck by Five Cars in South San Jose

A pedestrian died early this morning after being struck by five cars, according to the San Jose Police Department, which is investigating the fatal hit-and-run.

Officers responded at 6:23am Monday to the collision at Almaden Expressway and Camden Avenue in south San Jose, SJPD spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. A red pickup driving north on Almaden Expressway in the leftmost lane hit the victim, an adult man whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Per police, the truck driver stopped for a moment before fleeing the scene. Four more cars proceeded to run over the man as he laid on the busy thoroughfare.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police are still trying to find the suspect.

The hit-and-run marks San Jose’s sixth traffic-related fatality to date in 2019. Just five days ago, a 59-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on East Santa Clara Street by North 10th Street, according to police.

San Jose—which has been trying for a couple years to implement a “Vision Zero” initiative to eliminate traffic deaths by upgrading infrastructure—actually saw a spike in such fatalities last year. In 2018, the city counted 52 traffic deaths, about half of which involved pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2017, there were 46, with 16 involving pedestrians.

SJPD urges anyone with dash-cam or cellphone footage or any useful information about this morning’s hit-and-run fatality to contact Det. Troy Sirmons at 408.277.4654.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408.947.7867. Info that leads to an arrest and conviction could potentially qualify the tipster for a cash reward.

Another deadly hit/run in SJ: a woman was struck and killed by a white van while walking in the crosswalk at Santa Clara and 10th streets at 12:35am. The only sign this morning that the victim lost her life...is this sign from SJPD... pic.twitter.com/YDcbuZhipI — Matt Bigler (@mattbigler740) January 24, 2019

