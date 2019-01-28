Man Dies After Being Struck by Five Cars in South San Jose

A pedestrian died early this morning after being struck by five cars, according to the San Jose Police Department, which is investigating the fatal hit-and-run.
Officers responded at 6:23am Monday to the collision at Almaden Expressway and Camden Avenue in south San Jose, SJPD spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. A red pickup driving north on Almaden Expressway in the leftmost lane hit the victim, an adult man whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
Per police, the truck driver stopped for a moment before fleeing the scene. Four more cars proceeded to run over the man as he laid on the busy thoroughfare.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police are still trying to find the suspect.
The hit-and-run marks San Jose’s sixth traffic-related fatality to date in 2019. Just five days ago, a 59-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on East Santa Clara Street by North 10th Street, according to police.
San Jose—which has been trying for a couple years to implement a “Vision Zero” initiative to eliminate traffic deaths by upgrading infrastructure—actually saw a spike in such fatalities last year. In 2018, the city counted 52 traffic deaths, about half of which involved pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2017, there were 46, with 16 involving pedestrians.
SJPD urges anyone with dash-cam or cellphone footage or any useful information about this morning’s hit-and-run fatality to contact Det. Troy Sirmons at 408.277.4654.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408.947.7867. Info that leads to an arrest and conviction could potentially qualify the tipster for a cash reward.
Another deadly hit/run in SJ: a woman was struck and killed by a white van while walking in the crosswalk at Santa Clara and 10th streets at 12:35am. The only sign this morning that the victim lost her life...is this sign from SJPD... pic.twitter.com/YDcbuZhipI
— Matt Bigler (@mattbigler740) January 24, 2019
> San Jose—which has been trying for a couple years to implement a “Vision Zero” initiative to eliminate traffic deaths by upgrading infrastructure—actually saw a spike in such fatalities last year.
“Vision Zero”? Spike in fatalities?
Ooooops.
Poor gentleman. May him Rest In Peace. Those busy intersections need to be monitored 24hours.
San Jose Police Department is in part responsible for those accidents. I was recently rear ended early in the morning by a guy that was speeding. When San Jose Police arrived, the officer talking to me was trying hard to incriminate me. I requested his supervisor to come since I wanted to file a formal complaint about his behavior. After the supervisor arrived, he changed his attitude. I hired a law firm from Hollywood. I already had a surgery for lower back injury and may have a second one. I went in person to pick up the report since it would take about three months for my attorney to obtain it online. The report stated driver violated speeding laws. The guy also appeared to be under the influence; something was odd. I asked the officers to test us for driving under the influence, but they refused to. This is not the first time San Jose PD has tried to give passes to irresponsible drivers. Truckers are typically speeding on the freeway and in the city. They hardly receive tickets. Speeders and drivers under the influence are a serious threats to the health and life of other drivers and people in general.
Maybe policemen just tired. Those incidences should be monitored by cameras. This is 2019 in Silicon Valley. How could a person stuck by multiple cars while nobody is responsible for it.
Trying really hard to incriminate or investigate? What does you hiring a lawyer from Hollywood have anything to do with a person getting run over. Just because the police can’t be everywhere they are giving passes? Interesting take on the world. And on to the next story.