Homeless Man Jailed on Suspicion of Raping a Good Samaritan

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a homeless man in South County on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was helping him survive on the streets.

At about 6:30pm on Tuesday, authorities responded to a house in San Martin on a report of a sexual assault. The victim told deputies that she was raped by a local transient, identified as Sharwian Bobian.

The victim and her family had been providing food and shelter to 43-year-old Bobian, authorities said. Over the past several months, the family had provided him with food, toiletries and a heater to keep him warm in the recent cold weather.

On the evening of New Year’s Day, the victim visited Bobian at his makeshift shelter—assembled with a series of tarps and shopping carts—to deliver food and supplies, authorities said. The woman told deputies that he pulled her in and raped her.

Deputies found Bobian at his shelter and took him into custody, police said. He was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of sexual assault and false imprisonment. Anyone with further info about this incident can call the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Investigative Unit at 408.808.4500.