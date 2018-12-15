Christine Blasey Ford Makes Rare Appearance to Honor Gymnast Who Exposed Larry Nassar

Christine Blasey Ford broke her silence to honor a fellow survivor of sexual assault.

In her first media statement since testifying against soon-to-be-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh in September, the Palo Alto professor presented Sports Illustrated’s “Inspiration of the Year Award” to the first woman to publicly accuse ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

“Rachael Denhollander, I am in awe of you and I will always be inspired by you,” Blasey Ford said in a video the magazine posted online earlier this week. “In stepping forward you took a huge risk and you galvanized future generations to come forward even when the odds are seemingly stacked against them.”

“The lasting lesson,” Blasey Ford continued, “is that we all have the power to create real change and we cannot allow ourselves to be defined by the acts of others.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>