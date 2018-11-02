Op-Ed: Here’s How to Fight Corruption in Cupertino

We the people are suffering through a system of governance at the federal, state and local levels in direct contempt for founder James Madison’s maxim that legislators “ought to be dependent on the people alone.” Our elected representatives appear, and frequently are, all too dependent on concentrated moneyed interests whose goals are in direct opposition to the common good.
Take, for example, the saga of the Cupertino City Council and the Sand Hill Corporation, whose multibillion-dollar plan to redevelop the blighted and empty Vallco Mall has divided the community.
Sand Hill purchased the mall for some $320 million dollars in partnership with the foreign Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a fund established by the United Arab Emirates government in order to reinvest profits from fossil fuel extraction—a highly corrupt industry that is responsible for injecting catastrophic carbon emissions into our atmosphere and destabilizing politics the world over.
In terms of investment, the development partnership hit the jackpot in buying over 50 acres of prime real estate in the heart of Silicon Valley, just steps from Apple’s new mega-campus. Sand Hill has played politics for six years, surviving highly contentious campaigns and ballot initiatives, to finally get city approval of almost 2 million square feet of highly lucrative office space at the Vallco site in September.
The people of Cupertino and the Bay Area need housing and affordable housing now more than ever. While Sand Hill promises to build housing and some retail alongside their sprawling office space, they were never upfront about how so much planned office space would exacerbate Cupertino’s imbalance between jobs and housing, a ratio that drives displacement, local and regional housing prices, and carbon emissions. Looking out for the community’s interest is not Sand Hill’s responsibility, it is City Hall’s.
The current council majority placed no reasonable limits on the amount of office space to be built at Vallco, and recently secured for the developer a sweetheart deal featuring 1.75 million square feet of office. The majority also did nothing to proactively prevent the developers from effectively threatening invocation of their not-so-secret back-up Senate Bill 35 plan in order to secure support for the city-approved plan.
Sand Hill hired a former Cupertino mayor to head its public relations team, and this election, the company took out a political insurance policy to protect their investment. They utilized the power granted by the Supreme Court’s infamous Citizens United case to spend unlimited sums of money in independent expenditures (disguised under seemingly innocuous labels like “Cupertino Getting Things Done Together”) to reward those who voted to support them in the past and to fill vacant council seats with those friendly to their interests.
Compounding the appearance of corruption, Cupertino’s former City Attorney Randolph Hom just filed an explosive claim against the City, claiming that the Council fired him for questioning the legality of the streamlined Vallco proposal and that Councilman Barry Chang threatened him with retaliation unless he supported the proposal. With scandalous headlines like these, is it any wonder that the people of Cupertino have lost faith in their government?
This election, we can re-elect the status quo or choose those who will push back against rampant corruption by changing the corrupt political incentive structure with a solid plan to reduce the influence of big money in our politics and restore trust in our city. The latter would establish norms whereby candidates reject and renounce shady Citizens United expenditures and initiate reasonable restrictions around lobbying, campaign contributions, and disclosures.
Finally, a straightforward whistleblower policy could encourage future staff members to speak out about fraud and improper conduct in our government, and shield them from retaliation or abuse.
In order to realize a more responsive government, we need to ensure that the public—and not powerful moneyed interests—are financing our elections. To secure these changes, it is time to kick out the politicians who show up for billion-dollar ribbon cuttings, but fail to show up to represent the people’s interests.
Tara Sreekrishnan is a candidate for Cupertino City Council.
My god this lady hits the nail square & dead on the head, great summary and so eloquently stated! The Cupertino City Council is ROTTEN and corrupt to the core, the majority of them! Unfortunately, one member on there that rhymes with ‘Stinks,’ will be around for another go. Get em out, drain the swamp!!!
Thank you for your note and be sure to vote if you haven’t already. I will be on your ballot for Cupertino Council. – Tara Sreekrishnan
Get em out!
In my opinion, some Cupertino residents have reaped the benefit of a poorly regulated market exchange between the US and other countries only to inject their opposition when others try to do what they want with their own property when it hits a little close to home…
I couldn’t be more disgusted with this op-ed piece. Tara, the author, is making some very large unsubstantiated claims about the City Council and lumping all members of the council together. Corruption is a very serious allegation, not a word you can just throw around for headlines.
The real crime being committed here are the actions of the Better Cupertino group to un-do the hard work of the City Council. I have seen Councilmember Vaidhyanathan and her peers put in incredibly hard work over the last 4 years to seek community opinion and do their absolute best to make sure this Vallco plan includes real community benefits – not just what is prescribed by SB35. Now those community benefits are at risk because of the signatures collected by Better Cupertino and the candidates they support – Liang Chao and John Willey.
This seems like a mudslinging piece timed just in time for the elections – very poor form for a candidate.
@Cupertino Heart and Soul – what claim in the article is unsubstantiated? If you can prove that anything I wrote isn’t a fact, I will edit my article to reflect it.
I mention that the Council majority did not try to limit the office space or put in any protections before SB35 became law. I mention the money being poured into this race going to candidates that voted in favor of the office space. These are facts not an unsubstantiated claims.
It is no secret that Sand Hill is funding three candidates through independent expenditures.
I do agree with you that all councilmembers put in incredibly hard work.