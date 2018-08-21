San Jose Hospital Under Fire For Nurse’s Anti-Immigrant Rant

The San Jose Regional Medical Center is in damage control mode after an anti-immigrant Facebook rant by an emergency room manager went viral.
Beth Laurine, a Pennsylvania native temporarily working at the South Bay hospital, decided to vent online about something she apparently watched on TV.
“When you see immigrants from other countries kneeling when our National Anthem being played in front of our flag on the local news [angry emoji],” the nurse began. “I am sure the US is giving you housing, food stamps, free healthcare and education for your children and this is how you feel!! Go back to your nasty country!!! Dirty illegals!”
Laurine later edited the status update to exclude the“nasty country“ and “Dirty illegals!” part. It was too little, too late. A screenshot of both versions of the nativist screed began circulating on social media this week, and on Tuesday got the attention of whoever was managing the Regional Medical Center’s Twitter account.
Interesting thoughts by the ER Manager at Regional Medical Center ( @RegMedCtrSJ ) in #SanJose 🤷🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/yOBBQVvSyj
— schmee (@schmeezus) August 21, 2018
The hospital—a subsidiary of the Hospital Corporation of American-owned Good Samaritan Health System—responded by trying to distance itself from Laurine.
Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are handling this internally. Please note, the views expressed do not represent the hospital or the care we provide. We are committed to providing compassionate, quality care to everyone who enters our facility.
— Regional Med Center (@RegMedCtrSJ) August 21, 2018
The hospital has yet to respond to San Jose Inside’s request for comment, so it’s unclear what happened to Laurine, whose Facebook was made private this afternoon. But many people are calling for her termination.
Please fire her immediately! This is inexcusable. To think she's a director. My God.
— Roosevelt Elk (@ElkRoosevelt) August 22, 2018
San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco, in a Facebook status of her own, condemned Laurine’s remarks as overtly racist.
“The blatant and racist remarks [from someone] who is tasked with healing our most vulnerable residents in their time of need should never be tolerated,” she wrote.
Carrasco said she plans to set up a meeting with hospital management to talk more about the incident and how they can ensure that other staffers show more respect than Laurine.
This is just a small window into the institutionally abusive and aggressive management at Regional and the corporate ‘regime’ behind them that is similarly abusive and/or is tolerant of such abuse & aggression. I sincerely hope this embarrasses them to change thier behavior-
I pray they get to the bottom of this. I’ve worked in Regional Medical Center and have encountered many things and racism is a BIG problem here which ER staff, Nurses, Case Managers and even the directors play a HUGE part in it. It is beyond the worst thing to go through while working there, patients have made plenty of complaints and they continue to carry the same behavior. This is a facility where minority’s go to seek emergency treatment and for some of those patients English is not their primary language and when you go to seek treatment you do not expect to be ridiculed or hear them make rude comments or hear them stereotyping you. I have also taken my child and encountered first hand how the nurse and physician assistant talked down on me. I had emailed Beth Laurine and another ER director and they never replied or apologized for their ER staff behavior, and let alone take corrective measures. I am still seeking someone to procede in this complaint and I just pray they remove Beth Laurine And all staff that follows in her footsteps.
Many ER RNs, techs, etc are burned out and lack professionalism at SJRMC. … they lack awareness and forget that they are the offspring of immigrants themselves—who set a bad example of what unethical immigration is capable of doing….ask the Native Americans!