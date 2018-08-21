San Jose Hospital Under Fire For Nurse’s Anti-Immigrant Rant

The San Jose Regional Medical Center is in damage control mode after an anti-immigrant Facebook rant by an emergency room manager went viral.

Beth Laurine, a Pennsylvania native temporarily working at the South Bay hospital, decided to vent online about something she apparently watched on TV.

“When you see immigrants from other countries kneeling when our National Anthem being played in front of our flag on the local news [angry emoji],” the nurse began. “I am sure the US is giving you housing, food stamps, free healthcare and education for your children and this is how you feel!! Go back to your nasty country!!! Dirty illegals!”

Laurine later edited the status update to exclude the“nasty country“ and “Dirty illegals!” part. It was too little, too late. A screenshot of both versions of the nativist screed began circulating on social media this week, and on Tuesday got the attention of whoever was managing the Regional Medical Center’s Twitter account.

Interesting thoughts by the ER Manager at Regional Medical Center ( @RegMedCtrSJ ) in #SanJose 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yOBBQVvSyj — schmee (@schmeezus) August 21, 2018

The hospital—a subsidiary of the Hospital Corporation of American-owned Good Samaritan Health System—responded by trying to distance itself from Laurine.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are handling this internally. Please note, the views expressed do not represent the hospital or the care we provide. We are committed to providing compassionate, quality care to everyone who enters our facility. — Regional Med Center (@RegMedCtrSJ) August 21, 2018

The hospital has yet to respond to San Jose Inside’s request for comment, so it’s unclear what happened to Laurine, whose Facebook was made private this afternoon. But many people are calling for her termination.

Please fire her immediately! This is inexcusable. To think she's a director. My God. — Roosevelt Elk (@ElkRoosevelt) August 22, 2018

San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco, in a Facebook status of her own, condemned Laurine’s remarks as overtly racist.

“The blatant and racist remarks [from someone] who is tasked with healing our most vulnerable residents in their time of need should never be tolerated,” she wrote.

Carrasco said she plans to set up a meeting with hospital management to talk more about the incident and how they can ensure that other staffers show more respect than Laurine.

