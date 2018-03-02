Santa Clara County May Ban Gun Shows from Public Fairgrounds

Santa Clara County may ban gun shows from the fairgrounds in response to the mass shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida. The proposal by county Supervisor Ken Yeager comes up for discussion at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Allowing firearms to be sold at the fairgrounds is contrary to one of the county’s main missions: promoting the health and wellbeing of our residents,” Yeager said. “More and more often, I am getting approached by people who tell me how disturbed they are when they see billboards or signs advertising gun shows at the fairgrounds. That is not a use they want to see at one of our most prominent public spaces.”

The South Bay fairgrounds host about two gun shows a year, with each event generating about $6,000 in revenue for the county. Other counties in California have adopted restrictions similar to the one proposed by Yeager.

State law prohibits guns from public buildings and at public meetings, with certain exceptions, but it does not extend to county-owned or county-leased property.

The county has recorded four shooting deaths in the first two months of 2018, according local law enforcement. Nationwide, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, 315 are shot each day and 93 of them die from their injuries.

“Last month’s horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida is another tragic reminder of how fast and easy it is to commit mass murder with a gun,” Yeager said. “Longtime Santa Clara County residents may remember how close we came to our own mass shooting in January, 2001 at De Anza College. We can’t eliminate the threat of mass shootings, but we have a responsibility to do everything we can to reduce the risk of them.”

The county has hosted gun buybacks in years past, which resulted in upward of 2,000 firearms being taken off the streets—no questions asked.

WHAT: Board of Supervisors discusses gun show ban

WHEN: 9:30am Tuesday

WHERE: County Government Center, 70 W. Hedding St., San Jose

AGENDA: Click here to view the March 6 board agenda

FURTHER INFO: Clerk of the Board, 408.299.5001