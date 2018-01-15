Silicon Valley Honors Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service, Celebration

People throughout the South Bay today are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in marches, church services, candlelight vigils and volunteer work. The annual day of service marks what would have been the civil rights activist’s 89th birthday.

Most government offices are closed for the day, but national parks are free of charge. Below is a look at some of the major MLK Day events planned in Silicon Valley.

MLK Celebration Train

Folks traveling up to San Francisco for the city’s annual MLK Day procession can get a free ride on Caltrain, which leaves San Jose’s Diridon Station at 9:45am and stops in Palo Alto at 10:05am and San Mateo at 10:20am before its final destination. Though the fare is free, riders have to sign up beforehand here.

Stand! A Day of Art and Solidarity

From 10am to 1:30pm at San Jose’s Multicultural Arts Leadership Institute, organizers will observe the holiday with dance, art and music sessions focused on diversity and acceptance. Admission is free.

MLK Day Luncheon

Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO Emmett Carson will deliver the keynote address and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will also speak at the MLK Day luncheon, which runs from noon to 2pm at the Holiday Inn San Jose. Tickets cost $50 to $80.

Day of Service

The annual festival in King’s honor features historical exhibits, volunteer opportunities, performances and kids activities from 11am to 2pm at Palo Alto’s Mitchell Park Community Center; 9am to noon at Santa Teresa Park in San Jose; and 9am to noon at Joseph D. Grant Park, also in San Jose.

Park Cleanup

More than 200 volunteers are expected to take part in a MLK Day of Service cleanup at Marijane Hamann Park as part of a collaboration between the cities of San Jose and Campbell from 9am to noon. Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) will deliver opening remarks. Refreshments will be provided.

School Beautification

Mayor Liccardo will also swing by Mt. Pleasant High School to join student volunteers during their annual MLK Day of Service cleanup.