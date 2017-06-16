SV411 Podcast: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia

San Jose Inside’s parent company, Metro newspaper, recently launched the SV411 Podcast. It’s nothing fancy.

Each week, managing editor Josh Koehn and A&E editor Nick Veronin have a free-flowing conversation on local news and upcoming shows and events in Silicon Valley. We also do interviews. This week the SV411 podcast featured an extended discussion with San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

In the clip below, Chief Garcia shares his thoughts on how the department is gaining strength, police shootings, mental illness, gun control, the Black Lives Matter movement, Colin Kaepernick and the chief’s plans to become a high school football coach after retiring from the SJPD. (Fast-forward to the 16:20 mark if you don’t care about the San Jose-Google deal and local entertainment.)

Previous podcasts have featured Congressman Ro Khanna and Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen. We’ll occasionally cross-post if we think a guest might have an interest to San Jose Inside readers. Thanks for listening.