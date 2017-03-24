Bay Area Members of Congress Return to Districts for Town Halls

As uncertainty swirls over healthcare and controversial executive orders, five of California’s House representatives will return to their districts to hold town halls.

On Saturday, Congressman Ro Khanna, representing a swath of the South Bay in District 17, will discuss recent legislative developments at 4pm at Homestead High School in Cupertino. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose), whose District 19 also encompasses South County, will host her town hall meeting 10am Saturday at the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors chambers, making this her third town hall meeting of March. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) will hold her meeting 1pm Saturday at Balboa High School, where a full house is expected. All 1,000 spots were reserved within 24 hours.

Khanna hosted an event in February and Lofgren hosted a March 4 town hall in Morgan Hill and another event March 12 in East San Jose.

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto), will host a meeting for District 18 at 10am Saturday in New Brighton Middle School.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) is holding a “political” town hall meeting for District 13 this Saturday at 9am at Laney College Gym. Another event is also planned for next month.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier is set to hold her town hall meeting April 1 where she will address issues with District 14 constituents. Time and location are still to be determined. Like Speier, Congressman Eric Swalwell, District 15, is expected to hold a public meeting in April.

Unlike the majority of Bay Area Congresspeople, Jim Costa (D-Fresno), representing District 16, does not plan on having a town hall meeting any time soon. Costa has not held a public meeting in more than three years. According to his office, this is due to the volatile nature of his past meetings. Costa has instead held tele-town halls.

California Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein do not have any meetings scheduled for this month. Instead, California's U.S. senators are encouraging residents to subscribe to their newsletter and check their social media sites for upcoming events.