Floods Prevent Nearly 4,000 in San Jose from Returning Home

Thousands of people affected by floods in San Jose remain barred from returning to their homes.

An estimated 14,000 residents were impacted by the original mandatory evacuation Tuesday, which went into effect late enough in the morning that hundreds of people had to be rescued. Since then, the number of people displaced has shrunk to 3,800, according to city officials. Homes affected by the flood also declined from 4,000 to 1,100 as of Thursday morning.

Despite the improving situation, Saturday could bring rain and the Anderson Reservoir is still filled beyond capacity. Spillover caused flooding from Coyote Creek, which submerged Oakland Road, Rock Springs, William Park, Naglee Park and other nearby streets.

Coyote Creek continues to flow at a diminishing speed and the National Weather Service has downgraded this weekend’s storm to scattered showers.

“It’s improving, but we’re not out of this yet,” Mayor Sam Liccardo told San Jose Inside.

Despite a report of a missing father, Liccardo said that the city believes there were no fatalities caused by the flooding. “We have been told we were able to evacuate everybody,” he said.

City inspectors are still assessing the flooded areas while efforts are also being made to restore sewer service and remove debris.

A local assistance center at the Shirakawa Community Center, located at 2072 Lucretia Avenue, will be open Saturday for affected residents and businesses to obtain information and additional resources.

City officials advise residents returning to their homes to be cautious and inspect for structural and electrical damage, as well as make they’re prepared for potential flooding this weekend.

Click here for more info see the city’s storm updates.