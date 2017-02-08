Santa Clara County Vows to Protect Planned Parenthood

Faced with eviction and possible closure, Planned Parenthood in Mountain View has turned to Santa Clara County for help. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to help the 44-year-old facility extend its lease until it finds a new home.
The Mountain View clinic first opened its doors in 1973 and has grown to serve more than 8,000 patients a year. Most of them live in District 5, represented by Supervisor Joe Simitian, and they depend on Planned Parenthood’s low-cost services. Another 2,100-plus patients on the county’s Valley Health Plan rely on the clinic for primary care.
But a proposal to redevelop the property will bump Planned Parenthood into a month-to-month lease in May, until the clinic is forced to shut down or relocate. Simitian urged his colleagues to intervene, as the county has no other clinic in his district, which serves North County and West Valley. Other organizations would also struggle to handle to deal with thousands of displaced patients.
“If Planned Parenthood has a problem, we have a problem,” Simitian said after the vote. “Losing this clinic would be a serious blow to the community.”
Shouldn’t this read, Planned Parenthood Clinic may be evicted after deported up to 352,000 non citizens in Mountain View?
How many PAP Smears, Mammograms, real prenatal care training and pregnancy prevention training has taken place at the facility rather than wholesale abortion and late tern fetus “ripping up” does the butcher shop really accomplish?????
late tern:
“SORRY GUYZ I JUST GOT HERE!”
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/1/12/Crested_tern444_edit.jpg/1920px-Crested_tern444_edit.jpg
Mr. Slade, You do not know of what you speak. When you have a vagina and a uterus THEN you can speak of women’s health services. Stick with what you do know of….condoms and vasectomies.
“Planned Parenthood Clinic may be evicted after deported up to 352,000 non citizens in Mountain View?”
No, it should not say that because that prepositional phrase lacks a subject. You failed to say who deported up to 352,000 non-citizens in Mountain View.
Try again.
Thank you Mr. Simitian for recognizing the huge loss to our community if Planned Parenthood was gone. Also, for understanding the large need Planned Parenthood fills with the county low income families. Affordable care is as important as affordable housing.
There’s a RealOptions community health clinic literally across the street from this Planned Parenthood. Don’t claim that PP’s “patients” will have nowhere to go.