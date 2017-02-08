Santa Clara County Vows to Protect Planned Parenthood

Faced with eviction and possible closure, Planned Parenthood in Mountain View has turned to Santa Clara County for help. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to help the 44-year-old facility extend its lease until it finds a new home.

The Mountain View clinic first opened its doors in 1973 and has grown to serve more than 8,000 patients a year. Most of them live in District 5, represented by Supervisor Joe Simitian, and they depend on Planned Parenthood’s low-cost services. Another 2,100-plus patients on the county’s Valley Health Plan rely on the clinic for primary care.

But a proposal to redevelop the property will bump Planned Parenthood into a month-to-month lease in May, until the clinic is forced to shut down or relocate. Simitian urged his colleagues to intervene, as the county has no other clinic in his district, which serves North County and West Valley. Other organizations would also struggle to handle to deal with thousands of displaced patients.

“If Planned Parenthood has a problem, we have a problem,” Simitian said after the vote. “Losing this clinic would be a serious blow to the community.”