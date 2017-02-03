How an Anti-Trump Symbol Got Confused for a Swastika

Neo-Nazi or Bernie Bro? That is the question, and the answer appears to be the latter.
But the answer raises a few more questions.
Last week San Jose Inside published an “I Saw You” column that appears weekly in Metro Silicon Valley’s print edition. An unnamed reader submitted an anecdote about a man standing in a garage overlooking the San Jose Women’s March, where he reportedly began flipping people off while holding a Swastika symbol. A photo that accompanied the story online showed two men, one holding the small sign and the other possessing a camera with a long lens.
The reaction on Facebook and this website was immediate and all over the map, as some readers boldly opposed hate speech—a few went overboard, making threats that have apparently been removed—while others argued that the men were actually protesters.
We haven’t been able to speak with either of the men in the photo, but commenters have since pointed out that the sign the man held was actually an anti-Donald Trump protest symbol. From a distance it looks to be a Swastika, but up close the sign consists of four large “T” letters and smaller letters “RUMP” filling out the extra space.
Joe Miller, a lecturer on design at San Jose State University, reached out to San Jose Inside and confirmed that he saw the man holding the sign.
“I kind of lumped it in my mind with the ‘Fuck Trump’ posters that day, which there were many more of,” Miller said. “I heard, too, that he was flipping people off, but I never saw that at the time.”
A student in Miller’s class, which discussed the incident and the design principles of the protest symbol, identified the man’s hat as pro-Bernie Sanders paraphernalia.
Since last week, a few questions have been raised:
- Was it appropriate to publish the “I Saw You” column and photo without independently verifying the identity and motives of the men?
In short: yes. We strive to be as transparent as possible about the news and the way we gather it. The packaging of the post could have been more precise, but the debate surrounding President Trump requires all of us to consider what kind of country we’re becoming and what style of governance is taking place under this new administration. Reports of hate crimes are on the rise since Trump won the election, and—all due respect to symbols of auspiciousness—no image holds greater association with evil than a red Swastika. We rely on readers and sources to give us information, and many times that information is incomplete.
- Was the protest symbol poorly designed?
Yes, it’s a poor design. Trump has parroted fascist remarks and deserves criticism. But it’s a terribly mixed message to have anti-Trump protesters carrying around what appear to be Swastikas from just a short distance.
- Was it unwise for a man to stand on a balcony with what appeared to be a Swastika and then antagonize other protesters?
Yes, it was unwise. Speech is protected, but perception, as Congressman Ro Khanna recently said, takes on greater significance in a sound bite culture.
Anything but an apology to Trump supporters aye Josh. Your father was right about you!
Spin it any way you want. Clearly this was just another example of the Liberal compulsion to assign the “racist” label reflexively and carelessly.
Maybe there’s a lesson here for you liberals. You jumped to an erroneous conclusion regarding that guy. Maybe you’re also in error about the tens of millions of other Americans you imagine are racists. And maybe Donald Trump is your President because those tens of millions of Americans finally got sick of being called racists.
1. Was it appropriate to publish the “I Saw You” column and photo without independently verifying the identity and motives of the men?
In short: yes.
Really? From here it looked like jumping to conclusions, and then publicly scolding the wrong perps. It looked like Murphy’s Law being applied to reporters.
No doubt our reporter now sees, with the crystal clarity of 20/20 hindsight, that a simple (but tedious) vetting process would have avoided stirring up the hate-fest. But maybe the hate-fest was the objective, or maybe it was just an opportunity to exploit. But the egg-on-face result was because the story turned out to be flat wrong: all that holier-than-thou finger-wagging and scolding was being directed at a couple guys on your own side of the fence! ☺
Along with the pictures, that article came across like a tribal screed. Even the pretense of objectivity—playing the game—would seem to be a no-brainer, since the media already has some pretty overwhelming advantages. Why be the bully? The only reason is that your arguments are über-weak. One of the media’s biggest advantages is in telling readers what to think. But heavy handed leftist political screeds can be counter-productive if they start to sound like they’re in the ☭Daily Worker. Earth to Reporter: not everyone thinks like you do. And not everyone agrees, as we saw last November.
Even if the media has the right to take pics of people in public, the very one-sided slant of that article, along with the pictures (*nudge*) sent a clear message of who the bad guys are (those two!) And of course the good guys are invariably eco-saints; they’re always held in the very highest esteem. So when an eco-saint utters something, the media often never bothers with a skeptic’s view. Instead, the eco-saint’s words resonate exclusively in all their green glory, while standing on the smallest carbon footprint this side of Algore. But if there is ever a counter-point from a skeptic, for some reason it never looks or sounds very good. Funny about that…
Also, just like eco-saints, there are also organized eco-Authorities, such as NASA, USHCN, NOAA, etc. Those Authorities can not be questioned.
Of course, that’s a textbook example of the Appeal to Authority logical fallacy. But no matter, since that particular logical fallacy works extremely well on the folks that got good ‘n’ edumacated by are government’s .edu factories.
Since they never encountered a teacher of critical thinking, they can easily ignore the mountain of evidence available showing conclusively that NASA, NOAA, and similar government agencies routinely “adjust” past temperatures, generally by lowering the temperatures farther back in time, thus fabricating what appears to be a scary acceleration in global warming. Their “adjustments” always go in the most alarming direction, and any related issues are spun in whatever way is most alarming to the populace (like coloring maps bright red for temps in the 80’s ºF).
So we have a Government/Media axis that is doing what's good for the government and the media. But that's not the same as doing what's good for the country, or for the people supposedly being served by that self-serving axis.