I Saw You: Neo-Nazis Attended the San Jose Women’s March?

Many people found inspiration and hope in last weekend’s Women’s March in San Jose. The cavalier attitude Donald Trump’s presidential campaign took toward women, minorities, immigrants, Gold Star families, POWs, Russian hacking, the press, the truth—let’s just leave it here, shall we?—galvanized a nationwide day of protest less than 24 hours after Trump was inaugurated.

But not everyone was on board.

Take these two men standing on a public garage balcony overlooking South Fourth Street, between City Hall and Flames restaurant. One has a camera with a long lens and the other—notably hiding under a hat and sunglasses—appears to be holding a napkin/handkerchief bearing a Swastika.

(UPDATE: People at the scene have contacted San Jose Inside to note that the photographer may not be affiliated with the man holding the Swatiska symbol. We will update if more information becomes available.)

San Jose Inside’s parent company, Metro Silicon Valley, runs a weekly reader-submitted column entitled “I Saw You.” This week’s edition focused on the men in this photo. Without further ado:

I saw you up there on the balcony, watching me and 30,000-plus friends as we took to the streets to show our opposition to the new president. We stood up for the vulnerable: immigrants, LGBTQ, the poor, students, women—everyone who will be negatively affected by the Trump administration. We were a peaceful, loving avalanche of snowflakes and there you were, a troll under a bridge. Actually, you were a Nazi on a balcony, flying a handkerchief-sized swastika flag and flipping us off. We saw you, and you saw us. And that’s important: you were small and scared, hiding on your perch under a hat and sunglasses. We were large and proud, our boots on the ground, faces free for the world to see.

We reached out to the San Jose Police Department, which had no reports of contact made with the men in the photo. If you have more information, please feel free to comment.

(UPDATE II: The Southern Poverty Law Center confirmed that the sign in the above picture is a Swastika, because the symbol runs clockwise. This would rule out the possibility that it is an auspicious symbol in Hinduism or Buddhism.)

Anyone can submit a short rant or positive observation to I Saw You by emailing isawyou@metronews.com.

This post has been updated to note the uncertainty in motivations of the men in the photo.

