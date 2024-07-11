Democratic Party Is Paying the Price Today for the Wrongs of the Past

Entropy in democracy is a beautiful thing! It is what every American would like to see. Unfortunately, that has not been the case with the Democratic party.

I am a Biden delegate who will be present at the August Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but I believe it's time for our President to make way . President Biden should fulfill his promise to be a bridge to the next generation of leadership — and should have allowed a stronger Democratic candidate to emerge with an open primary.

Entropy, in the context of democracy, represents the natural progression and evolution of political systems.

It suggests that, through a fair and unbiased process, the best candidates will naturally rise to the top. However, when favoritism and manipulation occur, it disrupts this natural order, leading to disenfranchisement and a weakened democratic process.

The Democratic National Committee has faced criticism for favoritism, notably in the 2016 primaries with Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, and again with recent political maneuvers. There will be consequences of favoritism and the benefits of a fair democratic process.

In 2016, the DNC was accused of playing favorites by supporting Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders. Internal emails released by WikiLeaks revealed bias within the DNC, leading to widespread outrage among Sanders' supporters. This perceived favoritism not only undermined the integrity of the primary process but also contributed to a fractured party base, which many argue played a role in the outcome of the general election. Hillary lost!

A similar situation unfolded in 2020, with side deals and promises to secure support for Joe Biden. Notable instances include appointing Pete Buttigieg as the Secretary of Transportation after he withdrew from the race and endorsed Biden. Critics argue that these actions prevented a fair primary election, especially given concerns about Biden's cognitive abilities today. In 2020, Biden won, but we are paying the price today.

History provides numerous examples where allowing entropy to play out in democracy has led to positive outcomes. In the 1860 Republican primaries, Abraham Lincoln was not the favored candidate. William H. Seward was the frontrunner. However, through a fair and competitive process, Lincoln emerged as the nominee and went on to become one of the greatest presidents in American history. His rise exemplifies how a fair process can bring the best leader to the forefront. Similarly, in 1948, Harry Truman faced significant opposition within his own party and skepticism from the public. Despite this, he campaigned vigorously and won the election, proving his capabilities as a leader. His success demonstrated the strength of a democratic system where the people's choice prevails.

When political entities manipulate the democratic process, it can lead to several negative consequences. Voters lose faith in the electoral system when they perceive it to be rigged or biased. This disillusionment can result in decreased voter turnout and engagement, weakening the democratic fabric of society. Favoritism can lead to internal divisions within political parties. The 2016 Democratic primaries are a prime example, where the perceived bias towards Clinton alienated Sanders' supporters, leading to a fractured base that struggled to unify in the general election.

When leaders are chosen through manipulation rather than merit, it can result in ineffective governance. Leaders who are not the genuine choice of the people may lack the necessary support and legitimacy to implement their policies effectively. Leaders who are tempered with a political process and the rigors of a campaign, are much more likely to serve with honor and integrity, and get a lot done!

The Democratic Party should be encouraging a strong bench, and if incumbents get challenged by younger democrats so be it. But it has a history of preventing challengers from entering races, effectively subverting democracy and the will of the people. In 2020, they issued a directive against political strategists and consultants working on campaigns aimed at unseating incumbents.

Meritocracy is a principle that has driven Silicon Valley to become the greatest innovation economy in the world. By allowing the best and brightest to shine based on impact and results, Silicon Valley fosters a culture where A-players develop a bench of A-players. This environment encourages continuous innovation and excellence, leading to groundbreaking technologies and successful companies. The same principles of meritocracy and fair competition should be applied to the democratic process to ensure that the most capable leaders emerge.

The media, which should ideally function as a watchdog in democracy, has at times failed in its duty to provide unbiased reporting. The press has faced criticism for treating politicians, particularly incumbents, like rock stars. In the case of Joe Biden, the media has been accused of not being forthcoming about his deteriorating condition. For instance, reports suggest that the media did not aggressively cover concerns about Biden's mental fitness, potentially due to political motivations or fear of backlash from the White House and Democratic allies. This failure to adequately inform the public undermines the democratic process and prevents voters from making fully informed decisions.

To ensure that the best leaders rise to the top through a fair and democratic process, several recommendations should be considered. Political parties must ensure transparency in their primary processes. This includes clear communication of rules, unbiased treatment of candidates, and fair handling of debates and media coverage.

The influence of backroom deals and promises should be minimized. Decisions about key positions and endorsements should be made transparently and based on merit rather than strategic alliances. Political parties should encourage broad participation from diverse candidates. This not only enriches the democratic process but also ensures that the best ideas and leadership qualities emerge. Implementing regular audits and oversight mechanisms can help detect and prevent bias or manipulation in the electoral process. Independent bodies should be tasked with monitoring the fairness of primaries and elections.

Entropy in democracy allows for the natural selection of the best leaders through a fair and competitive process.

Historical examples demonstrate that when the democratic process is allowed to function without manipulation, it leads to stronger and more effective leadership. The DNC's past favoritism highlights the dangers of disrupting this natural order, leading to loss of trust, fractured parties, and ineffective governance. By implementing transparent and fair practices, we can ensure that democracy works as intended, allowing the best candidates to rise to the top and lead effectively.

This election looks difficult for Joe Biden. In the 2020 election, Joe Biden won a significant portion of the young vote, securing 70% compared to Trump's 36%. This support was crucial in his victory. However, as of 2024, Biden's support among young voters has dwindled to 42% versus 47% for his opponent. The declining support for Biden among young voters underscores the need for a more open and inclusive process that truly reflects the will of the people. This fall highlights the growing dissatisfaction among younger voters, who feel their needs and aspirations are not being adequately addressed.

It's time for the DNC and Democrats in every state to turn a new leaf and blaze a path of integrity and American opportunity. This transformation will fortify America, cultivating a generation of leaders who will inspire admiration and respect globally, rather than the ridicule we currently endure. Embracing transparency, fairness, and meritocracy will not only rejuvenate our democracy but also restore faith in our political system, ensuring that the best and brightest can rise to lead us into a prosperous future.

Let us commit to this noble pursuit and make America a beacon of true democratic values once again.

Rishi Kumar, a Saratoga city council member, is a current Biden Delegate, software executive and three-time unsuccessful candidate for Congress.