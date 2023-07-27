West Nile Mosquito Spraying to Begin Tonight in Palo Alto

Parts of Palo Alto and Stanford will be sprayed with insecticide tonight after mosquitoes recently collected there tested positive for West Nile virus, the Santa Clara County Vector Control District announced today.

The truck-mounted spraying will take place for about four hours starting around 10pm in parts of the 94301, 94304, 94305 and 94306 ZIP codes. An interactive map of the area can be accessed here.

The vector control district said there is no need for residents to relocate during the treatment, but people can close windows and stay inside to minimize exposure to the insecticide, which is approved for use in public areas and used by other vector control agencies around the state.

The district is available to answer questions about the treatment from 7:30am to 3:30pm on weekdays at (408) 282-3114 or by emailing [email protected]. More information can be found on the district's website.