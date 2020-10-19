Voter Registration Deadline Looming for Nov. 3 Election

Deadlines to register to vote have already passed in many states, but it’s not too late if you’re a Santa Clara County resident.

Eligible voters have until midnight tonight to become registered to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election. To register to vote—go to registertovote.ca.gov—four pieces of information are needed: a California driver’s license or state ID number; the last four digits of a social security number; date of birth; and a valid residential address.

Eligible voters who do not possess a driver’s license or ID card will need to take additional steps to complete their registration online. To register to vote in Santa Clara County, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before Election Day, a County resident, not imprisoned or on parole for a felony, and not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

In addition, voters should complete a new registration form if they have moved, changed their name or want to change political party preferences.

If residents miss the Oct. 19 deadline, they can still register with Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) which is offered at the Registrar of Voters Office from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3 or at one of the 100 voting centers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

However, it is advised to register as early as possible to avoid a potential delay in receiving a ballot and voting materials. For more information, contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at 408.299.VOTE (8683) or 866.430.8683, or visit sccvote.org.