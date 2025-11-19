TransPak Gives $500K to Plant Trees in Wildfire-Damaged CA Forests

TransPak, a San Jose-based international packaging, crating and logistics firm, announced today it is supporting large-scale wildfire recovery by funding the planting of 400,000 climate-resilient trees through One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation and the restoration of degraded landscapes.

The company said its $500,000 donation will help reforest more than 2,700 acres of Northern California land affected by the Sheep Fire (2020) and Dixie Fire (2021), two of the most destructive wildfires on record.

“The project is especially important to the70-year-old company, which…is continuing to invest in programs with quantifiable environmental impact and outcomes,” TransPak said in a statement. “The donation goes far beyond planting trees. It will help restore native forest habitat, protect endangered wildlife, and help rebuild local communities where these wildfires have caused devastating damage.”

“California is where TransPak got its start more than seven decades ago and this project will be a tangible way to give back to the land that helped build this company,” said Bert Inch, CEO of TransPak. “Achieving sustainability is about more than corporate goals; it’s about leaving a better planet for our children and grandchildren.”

The project will restore forest ecosystems across key burn zones in Lassen, Plumas, Butte, and surrounding counties. All of the species planted — such as Ponderosa pine, Douglas-fir, White fir, and Sugar pine — are selected for their native resilience in adapting to California’s changing climate.

In total, the TransPak-funded reforestation will:

Replant 400,000 native trees across 2,866 acres of forest land

Support 300+ animal species, including five endangered or threatened species

Support 30 local forestry and restoration jobs

Generate measurable carbon offsets that contribute directly to TransPak’s ESG and decarbonization goals

“We are deeply grateful for TransPak’s generous donation, which provides crucial support for the restoration of this California site severely impacted by wildfire. The contribution goes beyond simply planting trees — it helps restore critical wildlife habitat, builds forest resilience against future threats, and brings hope to community members recovering from devastating losses,” said Brittney Burke, Projects Director for North America at One Tree Planted.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found wildfire intensity and the overall acres burned in California increased significantly in the past few decades. NASA data also shows over 60% rise in the last two decades in the amount of carbon from forest fires released into the air globally. Local biodiversity, soil quality, and air continue to face long-term negative impacts.