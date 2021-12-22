Suspects Ram Sunnyvale Police Car, Arrested for Up To 30 Vehicle Burglaries

Sunnyvale police arrested two of three suspects believed to have been involved in as many as 30 vehicle burglaries throughout the Bay Area, after their vehicle rammed a patrol car Monday night.

One officer in an unmarked police vehicle responded to an 8:23pm. report of a vehicle burglary, when he observed three suspects commit an auto burglary in a parking lot in the 400 block of East El Camino Real.

When the officer tried to stop the suspects, the driver rammed his car into the officer's vehicle, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot and officers apprehended two of them a short time later with assistance from the air support unit of the San Jose Police Department, police said. The third suspect remains at large.

Police arrested Silvestre Barbosadimas and Graylen Hunt, both age 20, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy.

Police encourage anyone with information about these crimes to contact Detective Rosette at (408) 730-7100.