SJPD: Gunman Fires at Officers Responding to ESSJ Shooting

Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect related to a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the city’s East Side.

Suspect has been taken into custody. The investigation is on-going. There is no ongoing threat to public safety at the scene. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 15, 2021

The incident occurred in the area of Lynette and Duffy ways, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers responded Friday at 4:25am to multiple reports of a man firing a gun on the corner.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect shot at officers, according to the police department.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Police have established a perimeter, and a search is being conducted for the suspect.

Officials say to expect some street closures in the area. Residents in the immediate vicinity are being asked to stay inside.