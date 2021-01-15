Friday, January 15, 2021
A look inside San Jose politics and culture

San Jose Inside (https://www.sanjoseinside.com)

News

SJPD: Gunman Fires at Officers Responding to ESSJ Shooting

By / 0

Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect related to a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the city’s East Side.

The incident occurred in the area of Lynette and Duffy ways, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers responded Friday at 4:25am to multiple reports of a man firing a gun on the corner.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect shot at officers, according to the police department.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Police have established a perimeter, and a search is being conducted for the suspect.

Officials say to expect some street closures in the area. Residents in the immediate vicinity are being asked to stay inside.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *