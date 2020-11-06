Santa Clara County Superior Court in Dire Straits Due to Covid

One has to look no further than the Santa Clara County Superior Court to see the devastating effects of the pandemic.

In June, the state of California cut $176.9 million from trial court funding, leading to a $16 million deficit for the South Bay courts.

Due to the budget shortfall, the court had to dramatically cut its workforce through negotiated furloughs, voluntary separation agreements and layoffs.

Several other employees have taken protected leave permitted by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

If a severely reduced work force wasn’t demoralizing enough, the local court had to completely overhaul how it does business as it adheres to public health guidelines requiring social distancing and sanitation measures.

The confluence of factors has led to backlogs and increased processing times across all court divisions, including non-criminal filings, motions, petitions and orders.

Despite the dire situation, the court remains open and available to the public.

With the exception of Palo Alto and Morgan Hill, every courthouse in Santa Clara County remains open Monday through Friday.

For a list of phone numbers and other court services, click here.