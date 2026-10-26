San José Will Use Cameras in 2027 to Catch Speeders

Beginning Dec. 14, motorists in San Jose who drive at least 11 miles per hour over posted speed limits will be sent warning notices, courtesy of new speed-reading cameras being installed across the city.

Two months later, owners of cars caught speeding on camera in the city will get stuck with citations ranging from $50 to $500.

The city announced it is completing the installation of 33 speed cams in all areas of the city, financed by a state grant. The five-year program aimed at reducing traffic injuries and fatalities was originally intended to begin a year ago.

“Speeding is the leading cause of fatal crashes,” said Mayor Matt Mahan in making the announcement on Oct. 23. “These tools make sure drivers who break the law pay a price — before someone else pays for it with their life.”

“The City of San José is committed to deploying every tool available to increase community safety,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “Every traffic fatality is an unimaginable tragedy for a family and our community. Speed safety cameras strengthen our enforcement capacity and reflect our responsibility to protect our community.”

Vice Mayor Pam Foley, who has long championed speed safety cameras, welcomed the progress.

“I’m very excited to see this proven safety solution finally come to San José,” said Foley. “As the former chair of the Vision Zero Task Force, I have been advocating for speed cameras to complement our other safety improvements for years. When drivers know there’s a financial consequence to speeding, they will slow down, bringing us closer to our vision of zero fatalities and severe injuries.”

From 2021 through 2025, the city identified speeding as the primary cause of 5,313 vehicle crashes, which left 265 people severely injured and 41 dead.

More than 350 communities in 26 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are using cameras to control speeding, according to city officials. San José is one of six California cities authorized to pilot speed safety cameras under a 2024 law.

Under the law, participating cities have up to five years to test the technology and report on speed reductions and citations issued. Any revenues collected through citations issued using the cameras must be reinvested in the system or go to street safety improvements.

Just 18 months after San Francisco started using speed cams, the city saw an 85% reduction in drivers traveling 10 miles per hour or more over the speed limit near camera locations. And in Montgomery County, Maryland, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found speed safety cameras reduced the likelihood of incapacitating or fatal injuries by 39%.

San Jose was awarded an $8.5 million federal grant through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program to buy the cameras. This funding will help cover the cost of the program and allow the city to reinvest any extra funds into “traffic calming” projects.

The law permitting speed safety cameras took effect at the beginning of 2024. The city has until Jan. 1, 2032 to implement the five-year pilot. The city discussed the Speed Safety Camera Pilot Program and the Red Light Camera project at several town hall meetings in 2025, when it had expected the program to begin.

The speed safety camera system vendor is Verra Mobility Solutions, Inc., which has provided similar systems in other California cities including San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, Glendale, and Long Beach.

Speed safety cameras capture a photo of the rear license plate only. The cameras will flash when taking a photo. They do not record video. Cameras are fixed in place and will only photograph license plates, not drivers or passengers, the city said.

A Department of Transportation member will review each citation before it is issued and mailed. Data is stored confidentially, in compliance with the City of San José Data Use and Digital Privacy Policies. Speed cam data will not be shared with any other agency, except under court order.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.