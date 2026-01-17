Pruneyard Cinemas Changes Course, Will Stay Open in Campbell

One week after announcing its closing, Pruneyard Cinemas announced today that it will stay open, continuing a cinematic tradition of more than five decades.

In a sign on its doors, and an announcement on its website, the popular dine-in movie theater complex in the Pruneyard Shopping Center on Bascom Avenue in Campbell said:

“We are thrilled to announce that Pruneyard Cinemas is open for business!! Your reaching out mattered, we resolved our challenges, and are open to bringing the best entertainment in the South Bay! Thank you, Campbell!”

It was just last Thursday, Jan. 8, that the theater announced:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of Pruneyard Cinemas and Cedar Room on January 25. This decision has not come easily, and it reflects the challenges we have faced over the years. We have navigated through the difficulties of the pandemic, the writer and actor strikes, and, most recently, the rising costs that have made it unsustainable for us to continue.”

At the time, theater owners said “Your loyalty and enthusiasm have meant the world to us.”

This week, that same loyalty and enthusiasm apparently convinced them to drop plans to close.

Pruneyard Cinemas had warned of possibly closing before. In the summer of 2024, it warned that rent increases could be forcing it to close.

The theater is owned by Florida-based Regency Centers, which owns the Pruneyard Shopping Center. It is operated by Landmark Theatres.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.