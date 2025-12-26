Pharmacy Adds Vaccinations for Infants, First in the South Bay

While most pharmacies vaccinate only ages 3 and older, special authority and advanced training now enables County of Santa Clara Public Health pharmacists to vaccinate kids ages 6 months and older.

Santa Clara Xounty has expanded services at a safety net pharmacy to a new age group.

For the first time, babies and toddlers ages 6 months to 2 years can get vaccinated at the pharmacy at 976 Lenzen Avenue in San Jose. This is the first pharmacy anywhere in Santa Clara County that is vaccinating infants. The Lenzen pharmacy previously vaccinated only people 3 years and older.

“Our team recognized a need and stepped up to help,” explained Dr. Sarah Rudman, Health Officer and Director of the county Public Health Department. “We’ve heard from a lot of parents who get their care in other health systems that their regular doctor just isn’t offering COVID shots for infants this year because of administrative hurdles or costs to the practice. But babies do need their shots, and they need their shots on time, and I’m so proud of our pharmacists for completing the extra training to make it possible.”

Six pharmacists already employed by the county received advanced training from pediatrics nurses at Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, covering patient assessment, parent education and vaccine administration for the youngest patients.

The pharmacists offer the service under Rudman’s authority as the ordering and overseeing physician. In California, any pharmacy can choose to offer vaccinations to kids as young as 3 years, but vaccinating younger children requires this special oversight.

“The pharmacists were quick learners,” said pediatrics nurse manager Josephine Andales, who oversaw the training. “We were really pleased to teach them how to do this, so that all of us at the County together can reach even more families. They were taught by the best, so they provide a really high quality service over there at Lenzen.”

It’s not too late to get your updated fall 2025 flu and fall 2025 COVID shot. Everyone 6 months and older needs updated shots each fall. For people who live in California, these shots are covered without cost by almost everyone’s health insurance. Spread of respiratory viruses is increasing in Santa Clara County, according to county health officials.

The best place to get vaccinated is with your regular doctor and health system, and this is also the case for children. If your regular doctor can’t see your baby soon for a routine flu shot or COVID shot, Lenzen pharmacy has appointments available Monday to Friday.

The Lenzen pharmacy offers comprehensive immunization services, helping to bridge the gap in access to essential vaccines.