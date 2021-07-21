One Week of Remembrance for Next Week’s Anniversary of Gilroy Garlic Festival’s Deadly Shooting

In honor of all the lives impacted by the July 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, the District Attorney’s Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center (GSRC) is hosting a week of events focused on Kindness, including a catered meal for the hospital whose staff helped victims that day and a remembrance vigil.

The DA’s Office is also asking the community to join the effort by performing an act of kindness and sharing it with us on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtags #GilroyKind and #KindnessIsStrong.

“Two years ago, we were faced with violent hatred and anger by one unstable person,” DA Jeff Rosen said in a statement.. “Our response as a community is strength, empathy and resilience. What will your act of kindness be?”

Here is a schedule of the Week of Kindness events, which includes a Remembrance Vigil on the two-year anniversary of the automatic weapon attack on a festival crowd by a lone gunman, which claimed four lives, injured 17 and traumatized hundreds on July 28, 2019.

July 26: Act of Kindness for St. Louise Regional Hospital

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the GSRC will serve St. Louise Regional Hospital staff a Garlic Festival themed lunch, catered by local Chef Mark Segovia, thanking them for their tireless work following the GGF shooting in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. What will your act of kindness be?

July 27: Virtual Yoga with Layla Mazdyasni

Join the Reclaim Foundation for a free, special virtual yoga class with certified instructor, Layla Mazdyasni at 6:30pm, to promote emotional wellness in remembrance of the mass shooting. Sign up here: bit.ly/reclaimfndn-yoga

July 28: Remembrance Vigil and GSRC Open House

Gilroy Center for the Arts will honor the memory of the lives lost and all those impacted by the Garlic Festival attack. The Remembrance Vigil will feature Aztec dancers, remarks by Rosen, Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley and Father Jose Rubio, as well as a moment of silence. The resiliency center will be open immediately after the vigil with information about services. Light beverages and snacks will be available.

July 29: Trauma101 for Law Enforcement Professionals

Free webinar training for law enforcement professionals, facilitated by GSRC Clinical Coordinator and DreamPower Horsemanship Director, Martha McNeil, LMFT. Click here to register or for more information, visit the GSRC Facebook page using the QR code below.

Friday, July 30: Soul Box Making Session at the GSRC

Join us at the GSRC from 6-8p.m. for our final Soul Box making session. To learn more about the Soul Box Project events at the GSRC, visit the GSRC Facebook page using the QR code below.

July 31: Quarantine Cooking with a Garlic Festival Survivor

Tune-in to The Neon Exchange YouTube channel for a conversation with trauma survivor and Founder of the Reclaim Foundation, Megan Bull. Megan will cook alongside Chef Mark Segovia where they will discuss their journey to healing.