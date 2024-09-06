Feds Arrest Palo Alto Man for Sending Violent Threats to Politicians

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a Palo Alto man accused of sending violent threats to a U.S. Congresswoman and a state representative, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Aaditya Chand allegedly used an Instagram account in February to send direct messages to an unnamed member of the U.S. House of Representatives, stating “I'm gonna shoot up ur office tomorrow u Palestinian scum” and “Get ready.”

The message was allegedly received by the politician's staff in Washington, D.C.

Chand is also accused of using his Instagram account to send another message to a Florida State Representative, which investigators said they discovered while interviewing Chand. That message allegedly says “I'm gonna bring a gun to ur office tomorrow and shoot u and ur staff.”

Prosecutors charged Chand with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure a person, a felony.

If convicted, Chand faces a maximum statutory sentence of five years in federal prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said. He also may be ordered to pay restitution.