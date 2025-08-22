Deputies Arrest Man After Knife Attack on VTA Bus Driver

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man on assault charges after a vicious slashing attack on a Valley Transit Authority bus driver in South San Jose.

Deputies reported that just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Blossom Hill Road and Hillview Avenue in San Jose, a VTA bus driver reported that he had been attacked after asking a rider to stop repeatedly pulling the stop-request cord.

The driver told deputies that when he confronted the man, the bus rider became aggressive, pulling out a large knife and slashing him several times.

Deputies said they arrested the suspect, identified as Darrian Lewis, without incident shortly after he fled the bus stop.

Lewis was booked into the Main Jail on numerous felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report on X.

The victim received medical treatment for his injuries.

“Violence against transit workers -- or anyone on our public transportation system -- will not be tolerated,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.