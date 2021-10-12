DA Says Los Gatos Woman Hosted Drinking Parties for Teens, Watched Sex Abuse

A middle-aged Los Gatos woman threw drunken parties for young teenagers where she encouraged sex acts, sometimes non-consensual, and sometimes while she watched, according to charges filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

In a press release today, prosecutors said Shannon O’Connor, 47, who now lives in Eagle, Idaho, bought vodka and Fireball whiskey, provided condoms and discouraged the teens from telling their parents about the parties or calling for help when one of them passed out in their own vomit, the statement of facts state. The teens at these parties were mostly 14- and 15-years old.The DA’s office reported details of multiple parties and encounters over an 11-month period, beginning in June 2020.

O'Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, is being extradited and will be arraigned at a later date. She is charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and providing alcohol to minors. She faces incarceration if she is convicted.

“It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen in a statement.

“As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”

In a separate case, O’Connor faces felony fraud charges for making more than $120,000 in unauthorized charges on a company card she was given as an administrative assistant for Aruba Networks.

The child abuse charges outline a long line of O’Connor’s drunken and destructive house parties for young teens lasting until May 2021.

The prosecutors’ report said the woman would warn the teens not to disclose the parties or she could go to jail. At one party at her home, O’Connor handed an underaged teenager a condom and pushed him into a room with an intoxicated minor.

During a New Year’s Eve party at her home with about five 14-year-olds, the defendant watched and laughed as a drunk teen sexually battered a young girl in bed, according to DA statement.

In another case, the defendant brought one drunk teen into a bedroom at her home where an intoxicated 14-year-old girl was lying in the bed. After she was assaulted, prosecutors said the girl said to the defendant: “Why did you leave me in there with him? Like, why did you like do that? Like you knew like what he was going to do me.”

In some cases, O’Connor would Snapchat or text teens to leave their homes in the middle of the night and drink at her home. She would provide the alcohol.

In another case, she let a minor drive her SUV in the Los Gatos High School parking lot while two other teens held on to the back. One fell off and was knocked unconscious.