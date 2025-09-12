DA Promotes Co-founder of National Asian American Attorney Association 

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen today announced his appointment of 19-year veteran prosecutor Paul Jhin to be one his assistant district attorneys.

Jhin joined the DA’s office in 2006, has served as the head of his juvenile justice team, and most recently served as the supervisor of the office’s north county team in Palo Alto.

Jhin becomes the second Asian American prosecutor to become an Assistant District Attorney in the office’s history. Rosen promoted Scott Tsui to the assistant post in 2013. Tsui retired in 2021.

Jhin is a co-founder and past national president of the National Asian Pacific Islander Prosecutors Association, a thriving advocacy organization with more than 1,000 members from New York City to Los Angeles. This weekend is the association’s annual conference in San Diego, which raises thousands of dollars in scholarships for law students interested in becoming prosecutors.

Jhin joins DA Rosen’s team of six Assistant District Attorneys, who oversee multiple teams in the office and serve as Rosen’s top advisors and legal experts.

“Paul Jhin has shown through his leadership and courtroom advocacy that he is dedicated to making a positive difference,” Rosen said. “His vision is my vision – to make this diverse and dynamic county a safer and fairer place for everyone.”

A veteran of 60 jury trials, including homicides, Jhin has served in many vital roles in the Office since he came here after serving in the San Mateo and Contra Costa County DA’s offices. For four years, he was supervisor of the DA’s Juvenile Justice Unit.

His previous assignments included the misdemeanor, juvenile justice, narcotics, felony trial gang teams.

Jhin was the first minority student body president of his elementary school in Texas, the first Asian American president of his Marin County high school and president of the University of San Diego School of Law's Asian Pacific American Law Student Association.