County Sues Calvary Chapel to Halt Crowded Indoor Services

Santa Clara County is going to court to stop a local church from hosting weekly services in violation of public health orders.
The District Attorney’s Office and County Counsel announced today that they’re asking a judge to order Calvary Church to stop holding indoor services that regularly draw about 600 people with no masks or social distancing.
If the church still refuses to comply, the pastor could face jail time.
Local public officials have spent months trying to get the church to abide by public health orders that cap indoor gatherings at 100 people and mandate masks and social distancing. When that didn’t work, the county imposed $350,000 in fines.
The DA only stepped in after church officials made it clear that they have no intention of ending what the county calls “dangerous conduct,” officials said in a news release today.
Meanwhile, the church has lawyered up in hopes of fighting the county.
In a motion to deny the restraining order filed this week, Calvary Chapel attorneys accuse the county of overreacting.
“The virus, by all scientific measures, is no worse than the season flu, and Santa Clara County remains in one of the lowest tiers,” the filing argues in direct contradiction to research showing that Covid-19 is in fact more deadly and contagious than the flu.
Calvary Chapel also claims the county is upholding a double standard.
“Plaintiffs have also outwardly supported super spreader events like protests in the streets,” the motion goes on to say. “Yet now, the defendants have the gall to claim somehow the defendants’ indoor services will present a grave threat to the community. This is pure fear mongering and inconsistent with the facts and plaintiffs own actions. Defendants accordingly request that the court deny plaintiffs’ application in its entirety.”
The church claims its services are safe and that it has yet to identify a single Covid-19 case traced back to the Sunday gatherings.
“However, the church has experienced a significant increase in spiritual and mental distress," Calvary Chapel states in its motion. “In fact, Pastor Mike McClure has been in contact with people who are suffering from anxiety, depression, and even thoughts of suicide. The church services have played a vital role in sustaining the congregation’s spiritual, emotional, and mental wellbeing.”
McClure, who’s named as a defendant in the county’s case, will host a press conference today to denounce the public health order and Gov. Gavin Newsom.
An announcement of today’s 11am presser says McClure will be joined by a dozen fellow pastors from throughout California as well as Advocates for Faith and Freedom President Robert Tyler and Mariah Gondeiro, a partner at Tyler & Bursch, the law firm representing the church.
A court hearing on the matter has been set for Monday.
First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Psalm 91
1 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.[a]
2 I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” 3 Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. 4 He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. 5 You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, 6 nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday. 7 A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. 8 You will only observe with your eyes and see the punishment of the wicked. 9 If you say, “The Lord is my refuge, and you make the Most High your dwelling, 10 no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. 11 For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.
The government’s despotic war on religion must end.
Tell the government to take a hike.
Thankfully, Jennifer Wadsworth posted the church’s opposition to the County’s TRO application in Santa Clara County Superior Court (i.e., state court), because it discloses an important fact not mentioned in the article above: The church has already sued the County in federal court regarding the constitutional issues implicated by the restrictions on its congregants right to worship. The federal suit is pending. Indeed, the very first argument raised by the church “as a threshold matter” in its opposition (hyperlinked in the article above) is that the state court should stay its proceedings in deference to the pending federal lawsuit, in which County officials could have pursued the same relief. The church describes the County officials’ behavior in filing in state court abusive of the judicial process (Opposition, at pp.5-6).
Jennifer, you might ask County officials why they did not pursue relief in federal court and whether the church is correct in characterizing the failure to do so as abusive of the judicial process. Seems like that is newsworthy in assessing the good faith vel non of our local officials.
Another argument raised in the church’s opposition briefing is that there is no emergency necessitating a TRO. If there was an emergency, the County would have sought such relief months ago.
Interestingly, the church pastor (also a defendant) is quoted in an Epoch Times article from early October (more than three weeks ago), making the same argument: if the County seriously believed this was an emergency, the County would have sought an injunction awhile ago.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/silicon-valley-pastor-fights-220000-in-fines-by-california-officials-for-holding-church-services_3530777.html
Hard to argue that the County is not seriously concerned about the supposedly imminent dangers of indoor services after allowing them to persist for several months. Again, there are questions for journalists to ask County officials about their good faith, or not.