Charges Filed in 32-Year-Old Kidnapping, Murder

A man has been charged in the 1988 kidnapping and killing of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht from a Hayward store parking lot, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

David Emery Misch, 59, is charged with murder and two special circumstances, including murder during the course of a kidnapping and having been convicted of a previous murder, according to Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.

Misch is currently in Santa Rita Jail awaiting trial in a separate double murder case and has been in prison since 1989 on another murder conviction, O’Malley said at a news conference early this week.

