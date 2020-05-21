Carl Guardino Appointed to San Jose Water Board of Directors

The San Jose Water Group appointed Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino to its board of directors this week.

Guardino, who announced in January that he would soon be retiring from his role at the leadership group, has served as CEO since 1993.

“I am very honored about this new role with SJW Group, and have maintained a longstanding relationship with its leadership team. Safe and reliable water service is fundamental for public health protection and economic development,” Guardino said in a press release sent to reporters Wednesday evening. “I look forward to working with them to address the many challenges facing our region and state.”

San Jose Water Group is the second largest investor-owned water utility in the country, serving nearly 1.5 million people. Eric Thornburg, the group’s chairman, president and CEO, called Guardino a “transformational leader in Silicon Valley.”

“We believe his strong background working with local companies and organizations, coupled with his commitment to forging beneficial change in local communities, will be extremely valuable to SJW Group,” Thornburg said.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.