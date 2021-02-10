California’s First South African Coronavirus Strain Detected in Two Bay Area Counties

Public health officials say they’ve detected the first known cases of a South African Covid-19 variant in Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

Chief health officers in each jurisdiction, doctors Sara Cody and Nicholas Moss, will host a press conference this afternoon to field questions about the development.

The presser, which starts at 3pm, will be livestreamed on the Santa Clara County Public Health Department Facebook page.

According to news reports, the South African strain, which has been identified in 32 countries to date, may be more resistant to the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

