CA Lawmakers Reject ‘Jay Leno Bill,’ Keep Smog Tests for Classic Cars

Jay Leno’s star power wasn’t enough to persuade a California legislative committee to pass a measure to allow owners of classic cars like him to be exempted from the state’s rigorous smog-check requirements.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee has blocked Bakersfield Republican Sen. Shannon Grove’s Senate Bill 712 from advancing for a full vote. Leno had testified in support of the measure in Sacramento earlier this year.

The committee’s members and its powerful Democratic chairperson, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks of Oakland, did not provide a reason for killing the bill during an Aug. 29 hearing, which quickly and with little fanfare announced the fate of 260 other bills that had been placed on the committee’s so-called “suspense file.” Seventy other bills also were killed without explanation.

The Senate and Assembly’s appropriations committees, which both met Friday and rejected hundreds of bills, are supposed to be the gatekeepers for bills proposing to spend taxpayer money. But the committees’ suspense files are where hundreds of politically touchy bills die quietly each year with only a few insiders knowing the real reasons.

State officials did, however, warn the committee that the proposal could potentially cost the state money, and the state’s influential environmental organizations opposed it.

Asked why the committee killed the measure, Wicks told reporters after the hearing, “I’ll have to go back and look. I can’t remember.”

Grove said she was “deeply disappointed that once again, the California state Legislature did not prioritize California’s classic car culture and the enthusiasts who were relying on this measure to pass.”

“Sadly, today California said ‘no’ to helping preserve these rolling pieces of history and let down classic car clubs across the state from lowriders, to hot rods and every American classic in between,” she said in a statement.

The proposal, which Grove dubbed “Leno’s Law” after the former late-night talk show host and comedian, would have exempted owners of classic cars manufactured before 1981 from having to pay to have them emissions tested every two years at a certified auto shop. Classic cars also would have been exempted from passing smog tests at the time of purchase.

The exemptions would have only applied to vehicles with special “historical vehicle” license plates and would have needed to be insured as a “collector motor vehicle.”

Jay Leno testified this spring

Leno, the owner of nearly 200 classic cars, told the Senate Transportation Committee in April that smogging a classic car built before modern emissions standards is a major barrier to owning one in California.

With a modern car, it’s “plug in, get your money – boom – get out. It’s very quick to get a smog check with a modern car,” Leno said. “It’s not impossible in an older car, but it’s tricky. It takes time and often causes charges four, five, six times more than a regular car.” Leno said classic car owners struggle to even find a shop with the equipment needed to test them.

Before last Friday, the bill, which had 19 Republican and four Democratic coauthors, had passed the full Senate and its only other Assembly committee with only a handful of progressive Democratic lawmakers voting against it.

Supporters included a host of California car clubs and the California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association. But clean air and environmental groups as well as the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and California Air Pollution Control Officers Association opposed it, according to the CalMatters Digital Democracy database.

State regulators also warned the measure could cost the Bureau of Automotive Repair, which oversees the state’s smog testing program, and the Department of Motor Vehicles hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. Officials cited concerns it would reduce revenue from smog check and vehicle license fees.

It also could have potentially cost the California Air Resources Board $1.2 million to hire new staff to collect updated data for air quality models and to revise California’s federally required pollution-reduction plans, according to the appropriations committee’s analysis.

Wicks, in her introductory remarks at the start of Friday’s hearing, said the state needed to rein in costs.

“Obviously, we have an enormous amount of budget constraints still,” Wicks said. “We have to ensure that we are serving our most vulnerable folks in our communities and making sure that we are doing everything we can to put our best foot forward for a strong social safety net.”

Ryan Sabalow is a reporter with CalMatters. CalMatters politics reporter Yue Stella Yu contributed to this story.