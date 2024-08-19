CA Democratic Delegates to Cheer Home-State Candidate this Week

The political world this week turns its attention to the Windy City — and nearly 500 Californians will be part of the action.

Party conventions used to be rousing affairs that decided the presidential nominee, sometimes with party bosses making deals behind closed doors. after anti-war protests at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago and an ensuing push for a more democratic selection system, the nominee is almost always decided in primaries months earlier.

Conventions today are more about celebrating the nominees — as well as creating some made-for-TV moments and viral social media clips, exciting the party faithful, and, just maybe, swaying some undecided voters.

This year’s convention — which kicks off today and lasts through Thursday — might be somewhat of a mix: While the Democratic Party has rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden bowed to pressure not to run for re-election, a few uncommitted delegates may still need convincing.

It’s also history in the making, maybe: A precious chance for Harris, who could become the first female president in America’s 248-year history, to re-introduce herself to the nation and ease any concerns about her California-ness.

Geoffrey Cowan, a communications professor at USC who is credited with reshaping the presidential nomination process after 1968 — “for better or worse,” as he says — expects this convention, like the Republican Party’s in July, will be more of a showcase of the party’s ideas and its future leaders.

For California delegates, the week will include daily breakfasts with speeches by various politicians from around the country, votes on the party’s platform for the next four years and — after a virtual convention in 2020 due to COVID-19 — parties galore.

Here are three things to know about the Democratic National Convention, and what California delegates’ role will be.

Which Californians are there?

California sends more delegates to the convention than any other state — 496, a number determined partly by the state’s popular vote in the last three elections.

There are 277 delegates elected by their local party chapters. There are also some automatic delegates based on their positions, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and all 40 of California’s Democratic U.S. House members and its two U.S. senators.

Other household names in Golden State politics are reported to be among those selected by the party: Attorney General Rob Bonta, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and San Francisco’s London Breed, as well as labor leaders such as Dolores Huerta and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher.

And even though the state Legislature is heading into its final two weeks of session, 21 state lawmakers will reportedly be in Chicago, too.

But the full list of delegates is not released publicly due to security concerns, the party says.

Who won’t be there? Some Democratic candidates from swing congressional districts might be absent if they need to distance themselves from the party to capture more votes.

What will the California delegation do?

Harris already secured the nomination with support from 99% of delegates in a virtual roll call earlier this month. All but 11 California delegates voted for Harris, according to the Associated Press.

But the party will still have a ceremonial version Tuesday at the United Center. It’s a chance for a top Democrat from each state to brag about how great it is and sometimes take a dig at the Republicans, while declaring how many votes the nominee received. Newsom will speak from the convention floor and deliver the state’s votes to put Harris over the top.

In 2020 when Biden was nominated, Rep. Barbara Lee and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis did the honors. In 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the nomination, then-Gov. Jerry Brown called out the state’s tally, surrounded by other high-ranking Democrats with, right behind him, Harris.

And because Harris is from California — and if tradition holds — the delegation will get the honor of closing the official roll call. In past conventions, delegates from the nominee’s home state also got prime seating on the convention floor.

Thuy DaoJensen, a delegate from Brentwood in Northern California, said to her, Harris “represents optimism.”

“I’m thrilled and beyond proud to be part of American history within the Democratic Party in nominating the first Black and Asian Indian woman to be President of the United States,” DaoJensen said.

California delegates will also get to help shape the party platform — its guiding principles for the next four years. This year, some Progressive Caucus delegates plan to push the party to call for an arms embargo in Israel due to the war on Gaza.

Delegates will also meet with different party caucuses, such as the Women’s Caucus and Disability Caucus, or with other groups like the Labor Council.

And during the week, California’s delegates will hear from a number of officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and governors from other states: JB Pritzker, of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

What to watch for?

The prime-time speeches tend to be the big headline-makers at conventions.

Biden is scheduled to speak tonight to all the delegates, along with 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, with former President Barack Obama set to address delegates on Tuesday. Wednesday, former President Bill Clinton will take the stage, as will former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepts the vice presidential nomination. And Harris will deliver her acceptance speech on Thursday.

The convention is also an opportunity for those politicians with national ambitions (even certain ones who say they don’t have any) to make a name for themselves among party leaders and a national audience (in 2004, then-Sen. Obama delivered the keynote address that helped propel him into the national spotlight.)

And while there may not be drama on the convention floor for the nomination, there is some tension expected: Various groups plan to protest outside the United Center, including those opposed to the war in Gaza. An “Abandon Biden” group plans a press conference this morning featuring third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West. With heightened security in place, protests are assigned to designated areas.

Sameea Kamal is a reporter with CalMatters.